Wednesday, March 8

Bitterroot Public Library, Baby and Toddler Story time, meeting room, 10:30 a.m., registration required. For more information call 406-363-1670. 306 State St., Hamilton. bitterrootpubliclibrary.org.

North Valley Public Library, Songs & Stories for Preschoolers, 10:30-11 a.m. (children, babies, toddlers). Wild & Weird Wednesdays with Science Officer Lisa, 4-5 p.m. (children). For more information call 406-777-5061. 208 Main St., Stevensville, northvalleylibrary.org.

Hamilton Senior Center, lunch is served 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $5; 820 N. 4th St., Hamilton.

Stevensville Senior Center, 8 a.m. Coffee Club, meals at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 100 Mission St., Stevensville.

Golden Age Club, light exercise, 9-10 a.m., $1. Pinochle games, 1 p.m., $3, coffee provided. 727 S. 5th St., Hamilton.

Hamilton School District, Special Board Meeting, noon, District Office Conference Room. Governance Committee Meeting, Immediately Following the Special Board Meeting.

Thursday, March 9

Bitterroot Public Library, Little Explorers, meeting room, 10 to 11 a.m., registration required For more information call 406-363-1670. 306 State St., Hamilton. bitterrootpubliclibrary.org.

North Valley Public Library, 1-on-1 Technology Assistance, 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. (adults). Step One to Beekeeping 6:30-7:30 p.m. (adults). For more information call 406-777-5061. 208 Main St., Stevensville, northvalleylibrary.org.

Stevensville Senior Center, 8 a.m. Coffee Club. Exercise, 10 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday. 100 Mission St., Stevensville.

Bitterroot Womens Newcomers Club, Are you new to the Bitterroot Valley? Perhaps you are recently retired? Or you have been living in the valley for quite sometime but would like to meet new and interesting women? If so, you are welcome to attend our next meeting from 10 a.m. to noon at the First Christian Church, 328 Fairgrounds Rd., Hamilton. After a short business meeting, the program will include a a presentation by Stephanie Sipes from the Bitterroot Land Trust.

Friday, March 10

Bitterroot Public Library, Preschool Story time, 10:30 a.m., meeting room, registration required. One on One Tech Support, 10 a.m. to noon, reservations recommended. Full STEAM Ahead, 3:30 to 5 p.m., meeting room, registration required. For more information call 406-363-1670. 306 State St., Hamilton. bitterrootpubliclibrary.org.

North Valley Public Library, Open World Fridays, 4:00pm—6:00pm, Teen, For more information call 406-777-5061. 208 Main St., Stevensville, northvalleylibrary.org.

Hamilton Senior Center, lunch is served 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $5; Pinochle games, 1 p.m., $3. 820 N. 4th St., Hamilton.

Stevensville Senior Center, 8 a.m. Coffee Club, meals at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. 100 Mission St., Stevensville.

Golden Age Club, light exercise, 9-10 a.m., $1. 727 S. 5th St., Hamilton.

Saturday, March 11

Hamilton Senior Center, bingo is every first and third Saturday, opens at noon, play begins at 1 p.m. $2 entry fee. $10/15 games. Must be 18+ to play. Flea Market is the 2nd Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., September to May. 820 N. 4th St., Hamilton.

Stevensville Senior Center, pinochle at 7 p.m. 100 Mission St., Stevensville.

AA Meeting, 6-10 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library, 306 State St.