Earl Barlow, a prominent Blackfeet leader who advocated for Indigenous education and helped shape the state's Constitution, died on July 26. He was 96 years old.

Barlow was born June 2, 1927, on the Blackfeet Reservation to Forest James Barlow and Vera Stewart Barlow.

In an autobiography, Barlow wrote that in 1905, the U.S. government built a fence around the Blackfeet Reservation, requiring Native Americans to obtain permits to leave. While the fence was removed by the time he was born, Barlow wrote that he grew up hearing stories of the fence and saw copies of the permits." I recall seeing the wry grins on the faces of elders when they said that perhaps the true purpose of the fence was to keep white people from entering the reservation," he wrote.

While Barlow was born three years after Native Americans were granted U.S. citizenship, he wrote that "American Indians were treated as second-class citizens."

Barlow graduated from Browning High School as the valedictorian in 1944 and later enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was honorably discharged and went on to attend University of Montana Western. Barlow was president of the college during his senior year, despite posters saying, according to him, "That if I were elected, the college campus would become an Indian reservation." There, he met his wife, Arlene Albro. Together, they raised six children.

Barlow began his career in Hot Springs, where he served as a teacher, coach and superintendent of schools. His annual salary as a teacher was $2,700. In Hot Springs, he successfully advocated for a "single salary schedule" to eliminate pay discrepancies for female teachers and he established social security and health insurance coverage for all school employees.

In 1966, he became superintendent of Stevensville Public Schools, requiring his family to move 100 miles south of Hot Springs. At the time, he and Arlene had six children, ranging in age from 2 to 17.

"Moving day was quite the adventure," he wrote in his autobiography. "I was somewhat taken aback that my very practical wife allowed our children to pack valuables such as 'prized' rocks given the fact that we were paying the movers by the pound."

In Stevensville, Barlow added special education to the curriculum and implemented a sex education program for high school students. He also established one of the first in-service drug education programs in the state.

When Barlow moved, he wrote that a local banker and doctor invited him to join the Elks Club, a social group, in Hamilton. After he applied, Barlow was made aware that he was denied "because I was an American Indian."

Barlow encouraged members of the club to lobby to change the racist policy, and later his application was approved.

Constitutional Convention

Barlow in 1969 was appointed Supervisor of Indian Education in the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. While the position was established in the 1930s, Barlow was the first Indigenous person to hold the post. In this role, he advocated for tribal community colleges, addressing nutritional needs of Native students and promoted the establishment of public kindergarten schools on reservations.

Among Barlow's most significant accomplishments was his impact on the Constitutional Convention of 1972. There, Barlow lobbied to include the language recognizing "the distinct and unique cultural heritage of American Indians," making Montana the first state to officially recognize Native Americans. Barlow told the Missoulian in 1972 that the inclusion of the language symbolized "the dawn of a new era of understanding of our people and our culture, which is vital to our existence."

Denise Juneau, former superintendent of Public Instruction in Montana, said the constitutional language Barlow advocated for "is part of the long legacy that he's built."

"Those words have now spread to many other states," she said. "New Jersey, the Dakotas, Wisconsin, they're all on their own Indian Ed for All journeys, and that started with Earl. Those words influenced our own Indian Ed for All movement in Montana and the ability for people to see Natives not just in a historical context, but in our contemporary lives."

Juneau added that when Indian Ed for All was implemented in 1999, tribes received funding to create their own tribal history projects, and other statewide initiatives, like the Montana Indian Language Preservation program, were influenced by that constitutional language.

Mike Jetty, Indian Education Specialist for the Montana Office of Public Instruction, called Barlow "a legend."

"He laid the foundation for all of the current work we do with Indian education in Montana," he said.

Barlow earned a master's degree in education from the University of Montana. In a statement, UM officials said Barlow's legacy "will continue to shape Montana for the better."

Browning Public Schools

In 1973, Barlow returned home and became the superintendent of Browning Public Schools.

Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, said Barlow was the superintendent when she was a student in Browning, and she remembers him as one of the first Blackfeet members to get a college education.

"When I was in school in the '70s, we didn't even have a counselor to help us access higher education," she said. "The girls in Browning were told to become secretaries, and the boys, the boys had it worse. They were told, 'You're going to Vietnam, and you may not come back.'"

Webber said Barlow was among the first people to challenge that thinking, as he encouraged others to pursue higher education.

"We owe a lot to Earl," she said. "He was a trailblazer for us. He said we could go to college. We could be right there with everyone else. When everyone else said we only needed a high school degree, he said, 'You can go further.' People thought Indians didn't have the capacity to go to college, and he proved them wrong."

In Browning, Barlow made a point to hire local, Blackfeet teachers, and through that initiative, hired Leonard Guardipee, who held several roles in the Browning schools. At the time, teachers would often live in Cut Bank or East Glacier, they'd drive to Browning for class and then leave.

"When he started, there was only one Indian working in administration," Guardipee said. "And over his tenure, everyone in the administration ended up being Native American, and most were Blackfeet."

Leonard's daughter, Corrina Guardipee-Hall, now serves as the superintendent of Browning Public Schools. She called Barlow her hero.

"I really looked up to him," she said. "Having more Native teachers is important so our students can have role models. So they can see that people who look like themselves can go on to careers in education or leadership."

National leadership

In 1979, President Jimmy Carter appointed Barlow Director of the Office of Indian Education within the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Barlow and his family again moved — this time, from Browning to Washington, D.C. The office was established several years prior to Barlow's appointment through the Indian Education Act, but Barlow wrote that his position "was tenuous from the start because many Bureau of Indian officials had bitterly opposed the creation of a separate office to administer Indian education."

When Barlow was appointed to the position, the then-Interior Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Forrest Gerard said Barlow was someone who "knows what needs to be done and how to get it done."

In this role, Barlow oversaw a restructuring of the education system and implemented the Tribally Controlled Community College Act, which offered federal assistance to schools operated by tribes. He also encouraged qualified Indigenous women to apply for positions within the Office of Indian Education.

While Barlow was in Washington, Joe McDonald was trying to establish Salish Kootenai College on the Flathead Reservation. He remembers one of Barlow's employees was difficult to work with and was not friendly to the tribal college movement. McDonald said the college would send in reports for federal approval so it could receive funding, but the man on Barlow's team kept denying them.

"Earl waited until this guy was on travel and had us send in our reports then," he said. "And then we got approved!"

McDonald said he considers Barlow the "Father of Indian Education."

"Education was in a dark state at the time — the boarding schools were bad, there were no colleges for Indian people and the schools in Browning and Poplar and Harlem weren't doing well by Indian children at all," he said. "But Earl really awakened everybody to the needs of Indian education."

Under the Reagan administration, in 1982, Barlow was transferred to Minnesota and became the Area Director of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, where he worked to strengthen economic development and uphold the federal trust responsibility to tribes.

Barlow met with Minnesota tribes about his objectives, and wrote that tribal leaders later told him that the Bureau of Indian Affairs had never before asked for their opinion or approval.

"I assured them that the Bureau, under my leadership of the Area, would value their input," he wrote in his autobiography. After nearly 50 years in public service, Barlow retired in 1994. He and Arlene moved to Spokane to be near their grandchildren.

Govs. Steve Bullock and Greg Gianforte both declared June 2 Earl Barlow Day, which Don Wetzel, Barlow's nephew, said was a testament to Barlow's character.

"He had a Democrat and a Republican governor proclaim a day for him," Wetzel said. "He was a bridge between so many people. The guy is a legend."