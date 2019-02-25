The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning from Missoula south through the Bitterroot Valley until 9 p.m. Monday. Winds are expected to reach 20 mph or higher, creating whiteout conditions in some areas.
“If you don’t have to drive, then don’t,” said National Weather meteorologist Bob Nester. “Even though we are expecting another five to 10 inches of snow in the Bitterroot Monday, it will be the wind and blowing snow that make for rough travel…It’s not going to be a fun commute.”
In the Missoula area, Nester said whiteout conditions will last through Monday evening when everyone’s heading home from work.
“Reserve Street is always a problem because of all the traffic,” Nester said. “The S-curves north of Lolo and the I-90 corridor will also be terrible. Travel will just be horrible this evening.”
Wind gusts were hitting 30 mph around the Hellgate Canyon and East Missoula areas at midday Monday. The Alberton area west of Missoula was also getting whiteout driving conditions, and an avalanche warning has been imposed for the freeway corridor from Superior to Lookout Pass. Interstate 90 was blocked for most of a day on Feb. 16 when an avalanche flowed across the road between the Taft and Haugen exits. Montana Department of Transportation crews used helicopters to drop explosives on snow-loaded slopes to clear potential avalanche slabs.
All of Ravalli County’s schools closed Monday due to bad roads created by the storm.
An avalanche warning is in effect for the backcountry terrain in the Bitterroot Mountains. Avalanche danger on Monday was high from Granite Pass south to Lost Trail Pass. Travel in and around avalanche terrain is not recommended.
The City of Hamilton declared a snow emergency shortly after noon. The declaration said all vehicles needed to removed from designated snow routes, including Fairgrounds Road, State Street, Pine Street, N. 10th St., S 9th St. and Ravalli Street.
Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said travel anywhere wasn’t recommended Monday.
“Right now, anyone travelling over 15 mph will find the visibility to be terrible,” he said. “We’re asking everyone to slow down, plan some extra time into any travel or just stay home if possible. People should not be travelling unless it’s absolutely necessary.”
Holton said there had been a few minor wrecks since the snow began to fly Sunday, but so far no injuries have been reported.
Ravalli County Road Administrator John Horat said it’s been “all hands on deck” at the county road department since Sunday.
“They’ve been out since 4 a.m. today and will head out again at 4 a.m. tomorrow,” Horat said. “We had some plows that went on Sunday and everything was covered with the same amount of snow about four hours later. We are giving it the old team effort to try to stay ahead of the snow that’s drifting in a lot of places.”
While the north end of the valley has received the largest amount of snow, the eastern half has had more than its share of wind.
“Some of the east-west roads have been almost impassable due to drifts,” Horat said.
The worst has been on the east side between Corvallis and Florence.
By the end of the Monday, Horat said crews hope to have plowed all the major roads in the county at least once, but side roads may have to wait until the conditions calm.
“I wouldn’t suggest using cut-off roads to shorten time on the road right now,” he said.
The forecast calls for the snow to begin to taper off late Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday.
“We will be dry tomorrow,” Nester said. “It’s still going to be a bit cold. The temperature in Stevensville will be zero or lower Tuesday.”
Two smaller storms are expected to impact the area Wednesday and Thursday, but Nester didn’t expect them to add more than a couple of inches of snow.
The cold weather is here to stay, with below average temperatures expected to last well into next week, at least.
“Maybe we’re ending February by going right into December,” Nester said. “There is not going to be any early golfing in Hamilton this year.”
The cold blast is creating all sorts of challenges for Bitterroot Valley ranchers in the midst of calving.
“Extreme cold is never great for young new calves,” said MSU Ravalli County Extension Agent Patrick Mangan. “It’s a really cold experience for a newborn. It’s important that its mother gets it up and cleaned off and it gets that first drink of colostrum.”
“And when you layer on wind with the cold, it just makes it that much more horrible,” Mangan said.
Ranching operations have different ways to address the cold. Some put the newborns into calving sheds and others keep an eye out for calves that might be struggling.
“When the weather gets like this, it makes it even more difficult for anyone trying to keep an eye on their stock,” Mangan said. “They have a harder time themselves getting around and staying warm. They are out there all night long. If they find a calf born in really nasty and cold conditions, they have get it into an area that’s protected.
“While everyone else is in bed, they’re out there doing the best they can for their livestock,” he said.
Horat said this storm has definitely been the largest of the season.
“Our January was so nice,” Horat said. “Typically we would have been plowing, but instead we were trimming trees. I think everyone thought it was over and then this hit.”
The worry now is that warm weather will arrive too suddenly.
“I’m hoping for a nice gentle thaw so we don’t have a large amount of flooding,” Horat said. “The freezing we’ve had over the last couple of weeks caused some pipes to freeze up and create some issues in the Three Mile area. Hopefully, it won’t warm up too quickly.”