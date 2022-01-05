Best Delta-8 Gummies of 2022: Top Delta-8 THC Gummies & Weed Edibles on the Market

It is not unusual to see people carrying delta-8 gummies in their purses and pockets for one reason or another. Delta-8 THC gummies have become popular as a stand-in for smoking marijuana legally and getting good quality sleep.

Users find it easy to consume delta-8 gummies anywhere and get mildly high while keeping their wits about them. As a result, the consumption rate has skyrocketed, making the market increasingly profitable. Furthermore, people found a relaxation and stress management ticket in delta-8 THC gummies.

The delta-8 gummy's potency and effectiveness fall short of the delta-9 variant, which has more intensity. However, compared to delta-9 THC, delta-8 gummies stabilize you and do not stay in the body long. Not to mention, delta-9 is illegal, while delta-8 THC products are not.

Unfortunately, some delta-8 gummies in the market now are relatively unsafe to use because of their untrusted manufacturers. As such, before purchasing delta-8 gummies, make sure they are from a well-known brand and do not buy them just because they are affordable. Furthermore, read the labels thoroughly before purchasing to know what they contain. Counterfeit companies inscribe the contents and ingredients used for making the delta-8 gummies on the label to foster transparency and trust. All of this makes it more important to buy delta-8 gummies from trusted and regulated companies.

Although you do not need a prescription to buy delta-8 gummies, consult your doctor before consumption if you have any ailments. Doing so helps you determine if the edibles will mix well with your medication and help you make an informed decision. In addition, the gummy will take effect in 30 minutes or less, so give it time to work before increasing your dosage. Delta-8 gummies are a temporary remedy, so consult with your doctor about the root cause of the problem.

On that note, read further to discover the five best delta-8 gummies in the market and the brands that offer them.

Top 5 Delta-8 THC Gummies & Edibles Online:

1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best-Quality Delta-8 Gummy

2. BudPop: Most Potent Delta-8 THC Gummies

3. Hollyweed CBD: Weed Edibles with Varieties of Flavors

4. Diamond CBD: Popular Delta-8 Brand

5. 3Chi: Highly Rated Brand for Premium Delta-8 Edibles

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best-Quality Delta-8 Gummy

Exhale Wellness’ delta-8 gummies have remarkable effects that have tons of people returning to the brand for more. The company dedicates its time to delivering quality potent delta-8 gummies to the market.

The company holds customer trust over everything. As a result, they are transparent when producing delta-8 gummies to build trust with their customers. They achieve this by conducting lab tests on their products in third-party labs and publishing the results for public viewership. Furthermore, the cannabinoids in the gummies are 100% organic hemp, which their cultivators grow and extract themselves.

In addition, Exhale Wellness offers other delta-8 and CBD products, such as CBD oil, cartridges, soft gels, tinctures, and vapes. The delta-8 gummy flavor is sweet and fruity, adding an extra comfort layer for the users. However, despite how fruity they taste, do not ingest too much because of the high potency. Therefore, consume the gummies cautiously to avoid adverse effects.

On another note, Exhale Wellness keeps users safe by correctly labeling their delta-8 products, indicating their potency level.

Highlights

Highly Potent: Delta-8 gummies are not your typical candy, and any user going for it already has an idea of what to expect from them. The gummies are highly potent. So while consuming them, you should take care not to have more than your body can handle.

Safe to Use: Exhale Wellness’ delta-8 gummies are safe to consume and are made from naturally-grown hemp. The company researches the cannabinoids extracted from the organic hemp they grow for quality and purity, and users can view their findings on their website and ensure their products are safe.

Variety of Products: Exhale Wellness offers a variety of products from tinctures, vapes, and cartridges to CBD gummies. This way, you can choose which product benefits you more and be assured of the origin of the product's contents.

Pros

• Product quality verification is through a third-party lab

• Safe to use

• Organic quality hemp

• Offer varieties of products

• Highly potent

Cons

• Only available online

Customer Reviews

Exhale Wellness products resonate well with users. The reviews show their delta-8 gummies offer a timely solution to insomnia by putting the user in a relaxed state that induces sleep. Furthermore, users found in their delta-8 gummies an excellent alternative to smoking marijuana, and it relieves back pain and anxiety.

#2. BudPop: Most Potent Delta-8 THC Gummies

As a new brand created in 2021, BudPop is known for its wide range of quality products that have its users raving. The founders have a collective experience of over thirty years growing hemp and producing 100% organic products.

Based on their results, the brand is second on our list, and it can potentially skyrocket to the number one position with time. They have amassed many faithful users who recommend their products and vouch for their effectiveness.

Furthermore, the brand is innovative, and they combine cannabinoid strains with unique flavors to create impressive delta-8 gummies. They currently have two delicious flavors, the blue dream berry and strawberry gelato, which give users an enhanced experience.

BudPop believes in transparency, and they research organic hemp quality and test their results in third-party labs. Furthermore, their products range from hemp-derived CBD gummies, vapes and cartridges, all of which you can get from their site.

Highlights

Experienced Team: BudPop has a proficient team with experience in hemp cultivation and cannabinoid extraction. Before production, the team researches organic strains and tests for quality and hemp purity. Also, they ensure the delta-8 gummies contain the correct levels of organic cannabinoids for users' benefits before packaging the product.

Return Policy: You can return the delta-8 gummies after purchasing them within 30 days. However, the company will not accept the products back if they are no longer in good condition. The return policy allows the company to gather valuable feedback, which they can use to improve their products.

Transparency: The website contains information on the companies lab test for their delta-8 gummies, which you can easily access. BudPop assures their customers with this strategy that the company is trustworthy and their product has good quality.

Pros

• Helmed by experienced professionals

• Good return policy

• Offer two unique flavors

• Their lab testing results are on their website for transparency purposes

• Premium quality delta-8 gummies

Cons

• It's new with fewer reviews

• Only available online

Customer Reviews

Their customer support system is efficient, and users appreciate how easily they can reach them by email or phone. The majority of feedback was positive, though reviews were few. But It's bound to change with time as BudPop continues to grow fast. Further, we learned from the assessment that BudPop products are top-notch and guarantee users' satisfaction.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Weed Edibles with Varieties of Flavors

One good attribute of Hollyweed delta-8 gummies is cultivating their hemp products with hemp farmers in Colorado. It's from the cannabinoids extracted from the organically grown hemp they produce potent delta-8 gummies.

Hollyweed is in Los Angeles, California, and like BudPop, they have a team of experienced professionals working in the company. They believe that hemp has a positive aspect, so they don't use fertilizers or chemicals in its growth.

They have a vast collection of delta-8 products on their sites, with different delicious flavors like grape, green apple, strawberry, and pineapple flavors.

In addition, there is no specific dosage for delta-8 gummies intake. Most people react with just one 25 mg gummy, and some people's bodies respond better with more delta-8 gummies. Therefore, if you are a new user, experiment with dosages to know your limit, starting with one delta-8 gummy at a time. You can increase your dosage with time.

Furthermore, Hollyweed delta-8 gummies labels contain information on the potency level of gummies in the bottle. There is 25 mg of delta-8 in a 750 mg bottle and a very potent 50 mg in a 1500 mg jar.

Highlights

Health Benefits: Most people take delta-8 gummies for their health benefits like insomnia, anxiety, irritations, and relieving stress. Users will likely fall asleep after eating delta-8 gummies, as they contain CBN, a sedative with calming properties. Also, delta-8 has energy boosters to energize you, clearing off your fatigue.

Dosage Level: A 50 mg delta-8 gummy has more potency and, it will give its users a more heightened experience than anticipated. Delta-8 gummy's labels serve as an instructional tool for users to know the contents of the product they are buying. This way, they will gauge their consumption rate accordingly.

Good Organic Hemp Growth: They grow their hemp with organic and natural ingredients in Colorado to ensure its quality. As a result, delta-8 gummy is safe to consume, and it will help relieve irritability and stress.

Pros

• Good health benefits

• Dosage levels are on the label of the delta-8 gummy

• Organic growth of their hemp sans chemicals

• Safe to use

• Different flavors

Cons

• Their products are only available online for purchase

Customer Reviews

Users commend Hollyweed delta-8 gummies for their purity and quality. The reviews are positive, with some users indicating the delta-8 gummies helped them sleep fitfully after consumption. Furthermore, they praised the other delta-8 products in-store like tinctures, oils, vape, cartridges, commending them all for their premium quality.

#4. Diamond CBD: Popular Delta-8 Brand

If you wish to get high without inhaling thick smoke and puffing them out, you will do well to use Diamond CBD delta-8 gummies. It has a concentration of THC, a component found in cannabis that helps actualize the high.

The company is tested and trusted by its users because of its dedication to producing organic grown hemp-based products. For starters, they monitor the production of the hemp extraction closely to ensure the raw materials are not tampered with.

Furthermore, their researchers conduct high-quality research on hemp and test out the product in a third-party lab before issuance. The company has a transparent policy and displays all the information about making delta-8 gummies on its website.

Thus, users can make informed choices based on the information provided on the website. In addition, their delta-8 gummies bottles have the strength level of the gummy on its body.

The user might experience improved appetite, energy boosts, and soothing effects with the delta-8 gummies. So, endeavor to have food supplements around you when you have delta-8 gummies, or you could order food.

The size of a bottle of diamond delta-8 gummies is small, and you can fit it into your pocket and purses to consume when the mood strikes. Remember to have them sparingly in public for social reasons.

Highlights

Soothing Effects: Users that go through stress constantly can have delta-8 gummy for its soothing effect. The delta-8 gummy will put you in a relaxed state that helps you manage your stress level. You may experience other effects like an improved appetite, energy boost, and insomnia.

Third-Party Lab Testing: The company believes users should know the origin of the contents they will ingest into their bodies. Therefore, they conduct lab testing and upload it on their websites where anyone can access it. This way, users can trust the brand more.

Handy and Convenient: Hollyweed delta-8 gummies come in handy for all occasions. It's inconspicuous looking, legal, and socially accepted. To that effect, you can have it in your purse or pockets to have at your leisure outside your home. Also, due to its impact, you should remember that they are laced with edible candy and should be ingested at intervals, not in haste.

Pros

• Close monitoring of products to avoid product tampering

• Improved appetite

• Conduct lab testing for its products

• 100% organic products

• Has a great taste

Cons

• It is only available online

Customer Reviews

The feedback has been generally positive, with users complimenting their customer support system for their fast and prompt response. Also, they are satisfied with the quality of Diamond delta-8 gummies and happy that the gummy aided them to sleep. Furthermore, there was no complaint of adverse side effects from users; instead, they mentioned getting hungry after having delta-8 gummies.

#5. 3Chi: Highly Rated Brand for Premium Delta-8 Edibles

In 2019, 3Chi introduced the delta-8 variant, which became the first legalized marijuana-laced product in the market. The company opened the door to the cannabinoid market wildly with its innovation.

Several companies popped up afterward, making various delta-8 products, but sadly, most of these companies' products lack purity and ingenuity.

3Chi innovation aims to promote the hemp industry and improve the beneficial attributes of delta-8 products. They remain steadfast in bringing quality products to users by constantly satisfying their customers.

Furthermore, their delta-8 gummies are gluten and vegan-free, containing CBN, a sedative that can induce sleep. On the other hand, the gummies are sweet and soft with no weird aftertaste, unlike most products in the market.

Also, their two flavors are black raspberry and watermelon, which you can enjoy at relative ease anywhere. Remember, as much as you can have it anywhere, it's still a recreational drug, so take it sparingly when in public.

In addition, 3Chi's delta-8 gummies contain 25 mg per gummy and come in a pack of eight and sixteen.

That aside, their website has a blog section detailing expert opinions on THC and delta-8 gummies. The blog comes in handy for users thirsty for knowledge on delta-8 gummies, and it contains all the information you seek.

Highlights

Gluten-Free: 3Chi delta-8 gummies are gluten and vegan-free, meaning anyone can have them. Regardless of this feature, you should check with your doctor if you are on medication and want to start consuming delta-8 gummies. This way, you will have information on the mixture of the pill, the correct dosage for the delta-8 gummy, and your prescription.

Innovative: Already, 3Chi has set a precedent as a company that brought to limelight delta-8 THC products. It sets them apart as an innovative company and gains the public interest with the great things said about their innovation. 3Chi keeps innovating and bringing their users quality products that will benefit other cannabinoids.

Public Consumption: Unlike smoking marijuana that earns one a frown in public, you can have 3Chi delta-8 gummies in public comfortably because it's socially accepted. That notwithstanding, you should consume it in small doses if you are in public and if you are a new user and can't tell what the effects will be like on you.

Pros

• Highly innovative

• Professional team that research product quality

• Hemp extraction

• Different flavors

• Gluten and vegan free

Cons

• They use artificial colors

Customer Reviews

The reviews are generally positive. Users admitted to getting quality sleep after consuming delta-8 gummies, and their website contains all the information they need regarding delta-8. Furthermore, they commend their dedication to bringing quality products to the market.

How We Made Our Delta-8 THC Gummies List

We compiled a list of companies that produce delta-8 gummies and researched them individually. We measured data like brand reputation, organic growth of hemp, transparency, and many more. In addition, we removed companies that fell short of the strict specifications we held them against, keeping the best five.

What We Looked For

To help direct consumers to the right delta-8 gummies for safe consumption, we narrowed down the list, removing companies that have shady attributes. The areas we explored are

• Quality: Every brand promises the best quality; as such, we had to limit the noise to get to the brands that make high-quality delta-8 gummies. We checked to ensure the milligram per gummy is as advertised, not lower or higher. This way, users wouldn't buy a 25 mg gummy only to consume a more potent product.

• Production Method: We needed companies that don't put out delta-8 gummies in haste to meet demand, compromising product quality. So, we streamlined companies with such production methods and kept those that grow their hemp and extract the strains themselves.

• Reputation: The reputation of brands helps speak their case, and we needed brands whose reputations are sterling and FDA approved. We cut out profit-aligned companies that are compromised and stuck with brands whose products resonate well with users.

• Transparency: We held the companies up against each other to check their level of authenticity and transparency. To not be biased, we cut off companies that hide information from their users and those whose sources for hemp are not transparent.

• Ingredients: Delta-8 gummies require an excellent 0.3% concentration of THC, which companies extract from hemp. We cross-checked the companies to ensure they use organic and natural ingredients for production and not chemically enhanced ingredients.

• Lab Testing: By testing the products, companies understand the quality of the strain they are working with. That aside, it's a requirement for transparency and accountability purposes from the FDA. So we ensured the companies we ended up with took the requirements seriously and made their findings public.

• Customer Opinion: We ranked the views of their customers, keeping companies with positive feedback and more incredible user benefits. We made sure not to include bot reviews and wrote off a lot of companies with them.

Factors to Consider Before Choosing Delta-8 Gummies

To get the best results from your delta-8 gummies, consider these factors before choosing a brand of gummy.

• Safety Measures for Beginners

Before you go for a particular brand of delta-8 gummies, check to see the safety measures the brand has in place for beginners. It could be through proper labeling with the dosage level written for an informed decision.

If you are a beginner, go for 25 mg per gummy delta-8 gummies. It would give you the excellent feel you seek, help you sleep soundly, and reduce your anxiety too. The 50 mg per gummy has a higher concentration, and you might not handle the effects well.

• Brand Reputation

The reputation of the brand is a significant factor to check. You need to know the company's origin and what their product can do. If the company advertises its gummies as 100% organic, check to see the validity of their claim by researching their growth method. You can also read their product reviews to get a clearer view.

• Flavors Offered

Delta-8 gummies are tasty and soft. Companies produce gummies with different flavors, sizes, and shapes to give users new experiences and choices. Therefore, check the company's products and the delta-8 gummy flavors in stock. This way, you will experiment with them and not get stuck to one taste.

• Potency

The potency level is, without doubt, a significant criterion to check for. Users go for delta-8 gummies for various reasons, and potency is at the top of the list. You need to know the potency level of the delta-8 gummies before purchasing to decide your consumption rate. Going to a reputable company guarantees to get a product that has a potency level as advertised.

• Hemp Growth Method

Furthermore, you need to know how the companies come about their hemp and extraction methods from federally legal hemp. Their hemp grown from organic farms has more benefits and works better for delta-8 gummies. If it's naturally grown, the hemp produces more quality cannabinoids which researchers extract to make the delta-8 gummy.

FAQs: Delta-8 THC Gummies & Edibles

Q1. Are delta-8 gummies an excellent alternative to smoking marijuana?

Smoking marijuana will give you a more heightened feeling than chewing delta-8 gummies. However, Delta-8 gummies have cannabinoids, an extract from a cannabis plant that works splendidly as an alternative to smoking.

For it comes without the acrid odor associated with smoking, nor do you have to inhale the smoke to get high. Chewing the gummies will give you a mouthful of natural fruit flavors, which beats the hempy taste of marijuana. Furthermore, delta-8 gummies will get you high but not on an intoxicating level.

Q2. What are the health benefits of delta-8 gummies?

As you know, many health issues factor in stress like sleep deprivation, loss of appetite, anxiety, and irritation. Consuming delta-8 gummies will help relieve the pressure on you.

The gummies do not kick in immediately after consumption, and it takes a while to build up to their strength. The variants found in delta-8 gummies have CBN, a sedative, so insomnia users will fall asleep after consuming delta-8 gummies.

Furthermore, it relieves anxiety by putting the users in a relaxed state, giving them a soothing effect that lessens the pressure. Also, it stimulates the user's appetite bringing about greater food consumption.

Q3. Is it safe to consume delta-8 gummies?

There are varieties of delta-8 gummies from different manufacturers in the market, and sadly, not all of them are accountable. Some delta-8 gummies in the market are harmful with side effects like paranoia due to the dubious nature of the manufacturer.

But rest assured, you can have delta-8 gummies without worries, provided you get the product from the right company. Choose companies that produce gummies from natural organic ingredients and research their quality and purity before putting them on the market.

Q4. How many delta-8 gummies can I have?

It depends on your body's metabolism. Some users can ingest a significant number of delta-8 gummies and handle its effect effectively, while others need just half 25mg delta-8 gummy to get high.

Your intake is dependent on the results you seek, and you can experiment with dosages starting with one at different intervals. Also, keep tabs on your body functions with each intake to know the psychoactive effects and your dosage level.

Also, consider the potency of the delta-8 gummies before intake. Most gummies come in at 25 mg per gummy, regarded as a not so potent dosage. As a beginner, the 25mg is a perfect choice for you, and you can increase your dosage when you get used to it.

Q5. How long does it take for delta-8 gummies to take effect?

It takes about thirty minutes after consumption to feel the effects of delta-8 gummies. The feels don't kick in fast, and it takes time to build up. However, it also depends on the individual consuming the gummies.

Some users are immune to low potent delta-8 gummies; as such, they will need to consume a great deal of them for it to take effect. And for some, the results are instantaneous, even with low potent gummies.

You will experience an energy boost, anxiety relief, sleep-inducing, and hunger stimulation. Like mentioned, it depends on the reason you are consuming the delta-8 gummies.

Conclusion – How to Pick the Best Delta-8 THC Gummies?

Before buying delta-8 gummy, if you are a new user, you should buy the 25 mg gummy. It's potent and has natural fruit flavors to help you relax, sleep, and relieve your anxiety.

Additionally, having the best delta-8 gummies is a safe way of ingesting cannabis, and it serves as an alternative to smoking marijuana. Users are likely to experience different feelings after consuming the gummy like increased appetite and relaxed nerves,

Consumption of delta-8 gummies is safe, and it won't get you weird stares and looks from strangers when you chew on them in public. As a side note, hemp companies have to conduct quality and purity tests on their hemp products for safety purposes.

It's a requirement from the FDA that they adhere to accountability purposes and publish their results for public viewership. Furthermore, delta-8 gummies come in different flavors like grape, green apple, orange, and pineapple. The flavors are fruity with no artificial coloring, and it gives the user room for experimentation with flavors.

Lastly, when purchasing delta-8 gummies, buy from known brands and don't get swayed to other brands because it's affordable. With the positive reviews so far, it's safe to say delta-8 gummies are a fun bite to have.

