Best Delta-9 THC Oil: Top THC Products Of 2022

While smoking a joint is certainly the most well-known way to get high, it isn’t always the best. There are lots of reasons why people would prefer to avoid smoking or using vape pens but still want to reap many benefits of the plant. To that end, we’ve looked into the best delta-9 oils on the market in 2022. Shop online for great discounts and attractive prices from official platforms.

Delta-9 products are available in a variety of different forms, from flowers to edibles, to balms, but we’re here to talk specifically about the best delta-9 oils. Delta 9 THC oils are useful because they can adapt to your needs. For example, even if you prefer smoking, there may be situations in which you can’t smoke, like on an airplane. Likewise THC gummies and other edibles aren’t always a safe choice since there are times, like in the morning, you might not be in the mood for something sweet. Enter the best delta-9 oils.

You can consume oils in one of two ways. Either you can place the drops directly under your tongue and hold it there for a little bit, then let the magic happen. Or, you can put a few drops of oil in whatever you like - your smoothie, your coffee, your bowl of instant ramen. There’s no need to limit yourself to only eating gummies or putting up with the hassle of smoking.

Delta-9 (THC) is the cannabinoid most people think of when they think of cannabis. It’s the one that gets you high. This is because delta-9 THC binds with CB-1 receptors in your brain and promotes feelings of euphoria. On the other hand, it can sometimes trigger anxiety or paranoia.

However, consumption of delta-9 THC offers a host of unique benefits. While some people use delta-9 THC recreational purposes, it has a broad application in medicine too. THC can be used to treat inflammation and chronic pain, as well as boost your appetite, and help with nausea or vomiting.

Combustion is bad for a few reasons; it destroys many of the active ingredients, including THC, and it releases a variety of harmful chemical byproducts such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and various carcinogenic hydrocarbons. THC works better without combustion.

The official discovery of THC is commonly attributed to Israeli scientist Dr. Raphael Mechoulam. Delta 9 THC oils are cruelty free. Some hybrid strains of Delta 9 are also present in the market.

THC is activated through a process called decarboxylation. As the name suggests, decarboxylation involves the removal of a carboxyl group (COOH) from the carbon chain of THCA. Simply put, decarboxylation removes the acid molecule in THCA, activating THC.

THC stands for tetrahydrocannabinol. It acts much like the cannabinoid chemicals made naturally by the body. Its federally-legal limit for in CBD products is 0.3% (dry weight). More THC than the said percentage is not permitted in products.

Exhale Wellness and Hollyweed are two leading brands that have dominated the market for quite some time now. Frequent use of their products is common amongst the younger generation.

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 9 THC Oil On The Market

Exhale Wellness is a company that consistently produces high-quality products out of cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. It has partnered with hemp plant farms in Colorado to cultivate plants grown under strict conditions.

The company produces a CBD + Delta-9 THC oil that is a major hit with their customers. The formula boasts a mix of CBD and delta-9 THC to help deliver healing properties to the user.

They use only natural ingredients to produce this non-GMO and organic oil in the purest form. Moreover, professionals have carefully researched and tested the mixture in the lab to deliver only the safe and effective remedy.

The oil by Exhale Wellness influences the cell-signaling endocannabinoid system (ECS) in your body, which then regulates sleep, mood, memory, and appetite. This stimulation leads to many benefits of this delta-9 oil. It can help overcome sleep problems, promote comfort, reduce anxiety, stimulate appetite, boost your mood naturally, and also help to relieve nausea.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that there are some potential negative effects. However, the negative effects are usually short-term and not severe. These can include dry mouth, headache, dizziness, physical discomfort and an upset stomach.

Highlights

A Perfect Combination of THC and CBD: Rather than relying on THC or CBD alone, this oil combines the best of both worlds. The CBD does an excellent job of eliciting feelings of calm and relaxation, while the THC acts to bring on feelings of exhilaration. At the same time, both compounds work together to reduce inflammation, stress, and anxiety.

Different Concentration Options: At Exhale Wellness, you have the option of selecting different sizes and potency levels. Their oil comes in two sizes, 600mg, and 1200mg, and three concentration levels for each size. The various concentration levels ensure you are able to find a dose that works well for you.

Access to Lab Reports: Like any reputable brand, all of Exhale Wellness’ products undergo thorough third-party lab testing. The labs test the authenticity and effectiveness of their delta-9 oil. Moreover, you can easily access the lab tests reports on the website. It means that the company is serious about delivering safe and effective products to consumers. Therefore, if you want to convince yourself, you can read through the reports and directly connect to the customer service if you have questions.

Excellent Customer Feedback: On a range of social media and review sites, customers report back that they are satisfied with the final product. Most customers have said the oil delivered exactly the kind of euphoric feelings they were looking for. In addition, there was lots of praise for Exhale Wellness as a brand as people found them to be transparent, and their support team was ready to help.

Mild Flavor: Thanks to its mild flavor, the oil offered by Exhale Wellness is truly flexible. Users say it tastes quite nice on its own with only a mild earthy or nutty flavor. However, since it is not overpowering, it also goes quite well with a variety of food or drinks.

Pros

1. Third-party lab tested

2. CBD + THC blend

3. Potency options

4. Different sizes available

5. Smooth flavor

Cons

1. Potential side effects

#2. Hollyweed HHC Tincture: Runner Up for best delta 9 Products

If you’re looking for a tincture similar to delta-9 oil but with a less potent effect, we recommend Hollyweed’s HHC tincture. HHC, or hexa hydrocannabinol, is simply a less intense form of THC. Actually, it is a hydrogenated form of THC, so it is thought to be roughly 70-80% effective. As a result, Hollyweed’s HHC tincture delivers the same effects as a THC oil but with less intensity.

Hollyweed’s oil is a blend of HHC and hemp seed oil. During the manufacturing process, they use a cold-pressing extraction method to create pure hemp seed oil. Hemp seed oil makes for an excellent carrier oil for a number of reasons. Firstly, it contains a lower concentration of THC. Additionally, hemp seed oil possesses many health benefits due to its high levels of linoleic acid, alpha-linolenic acid, and gamma-linolenic acid. Moreover, hemp seed oil contains fiber, magnesium, calcium, zinc, and iron is beneficial to the body.

The product comes in one size of 600mg in a convenient glass dropper bottle. The usage is versatile as you can use it to mix in your food or drinks or just put a few drops in your mouth under the tongue to get an instant euphoria. On top of that, it offers benefits such as promoting good sleep, clearing your mind, reducing pain, relieving anxiety, and helping to keep you calm.

Highlights

Less Than 0.3% THC: In order to be compliant with the laws in the US, Delta 9 products may not contain more than 0.3% THC. You can rest assured that Hollyweed is fully in line with all of the US’s legal regulations around the industry, and as such, their oil does not contain more than 0.3% THC.

Colorado Hemp: Hollyweed sources their hemp from farms in Colorado. They only use premium, organic hemp to extract their products. This means that the hemp they use is grown without the use of pesticides or harsh chemicals.

All Natural: Hollyweed has opted to keep things nice and simple. Their final product contains nothing other than HHC extract and hemp seed oil. There are no additional additives, flavors, or chemicals. Therefore, their product is all-natural, organic, and non-GMO.

Long-Lasting Effects: HHC has a similar molecular structure to Delta-9 THC but has a longer shelf life due to the additional hydrogenated carbon, making it a more stable compound. Therefore, it is able to last longer in the body and can offer prolonged effects.

Pros

1. HHC and hemp seed oil

2. Third-party lab tested

3. Colorado hemp source

4. Prolonged effects

5. Free from additives and flavors

6. User-friendly website

7. Free shipping offer

Cons

1. Lab test reports are not easily accessible on website

How We Made This List Of Top Delta 9 Products?

Our first step was to look for the most popular delta-9 brands and their range of products. Popular brands are often a good place to start because they are always popular for a reason. Chances are, they are doing something right.

From there, we began to narrow down our list. We scrutinized each brand to see if they met our expectations for premium products, great customer service, and reasonable pricing. Next, we removed the brands that we believe did not offer high advantages to consumers. In the end, we were left with two fierce competitors for the best delta-9 oil on the market in 2022.

What We Looked For In Each Delta 9

As we investigated each brand and the delta-9 products they had on offer, it became clear that we needed to zero in on some specifics to find the very best. So, we made a list of criteria that were absolutely essential and judged each product based on that. Here’s what we considered:

Delta-9 Purity

Some brands mix delta-9 oil with CBD or delta-8. The result is a variation of formulas with different THC percentages. Since different oil ratios result in dramatically different products, we looked for ones that were primarily delta-9 and provided the kinds of effects that delta-9 users are looking for.

Farm Bill Compliant

Our attention is to make sure a product is Farm Bill compliant. Farm Bill is an organization under the United States federal government, acting to empower food and agricultural policy. The coalition aims to protect the country’s natural resources, including cannabinoids. A product that is Farm Bill compliant is the one that is certified as legal according to the Farm Bill legalization terms. The coalition legalizes cannabinoids in the condition that the production process must be compliant with federal level regulations. Moreover, only a licensed grower is allowed to produce such plants.

Customers’ Experience

We checked each product’s customers’ feedback to observe the characteristics that have helped customers. Then, we choose products with a lot of positive feedback, such as good customer service, beneficial effects, and fast shipping.

Things to Consider Before Buying Delta-9 Oil

Looking for the best delta-9 oil will be a matter of personal preference. To that end, here are some of the things that we suggest you consider before making your purchase.

Third-Party Lab Tests

It is essential to check whether the product has undergone lab tests in the first place. The lab tests conducted must be supervised by professionals and evaluated by medical personnel. Through lab tests, you can observe the THC content and purity of the delta-9 oil.

You should check to see if the lab tests are readily available on the brand’s website. The results of these tests should confirm exactly what is in the product and the concentration of CBD, THC, or HHC. We recommend you stay away from any brands that do not use third-party lab tests as you can’t be sure of the safety of their products.

Carrier Oils

As you’ll see above, brands will create oils with different formulas. After all, if they all made the same product, it wouldn’t be very exciting. However, you should be mindful of what carrier oils you prefer, as this will have an impact on the benefits of the product and the flavor. Hemp seed oil is a popular carrier oil as it comes from the same plant that brands are using to create their extracts. As we mentioned, it also offers a variety of benefits to the consumer. Although, the oil has an intense nutty flavor. Some people find that this compliments the taste of THC extract quite well, while others think it is overpowering. Other common carrier oils include coconut and olive.

Extract Blend

Some oils are pure delta-9 and meet the industry standard. However, there are lots of unique benefits to opting for an oil that offers a blend of plant extracts, such as CBD and THC. This is because each of plants’ chemical compounds have something to offer. Think about what you are using the oil for and what effect you are looking for. You might want to do some research to discover if there is a particular blend of extracts that you think would work well for your needs.

Potency

Beginners should look for an oil with a lower concentration of THC until they are able to determine how their body reacts. Everyone is different. Things like weight, age, and gender can all affect the way that THC impacts your mood and body. Even if you have experience with THC and other plant products, whenever you try a new product, it is best to start with a low dose and see what happens. Once you are comfortable and more familiar with what to expect, you can try upping your dose.

FAQs About Delta 9 THC Oil & Tincture

Q1. Is hemp seed oil the same as CBD oil?

No, hemp seed oil and CBD oil are different. Hemp seed oil is made by extracting the hemp seeds, containing high nutritional values such as fiber, magnesium, calcium, and iron. It may have little to no THC, meaning it possesses more health benefits than stimulating effects.

On the other hand, CBD oil is produced by extracting the hemp stalks, flowers, and leaves, resulting in more concentrated CBD. Just like hemp seed oil, CBD oil also has potential medicinal benefits such as helping to treat anxiety or insomnia.

Some CBD products contain THC — however, most contain only trace amounts and remain entirely legal and non-psychoactive.

Q2. Can you overdose on THC?

There is no evidence to support the possibility of a fatal overdose from THC. As it is a naturally occurring compound, it is often considered to be quite safe. At worst, you may experience some mild side effects. New users should assess their intake based upon how they feel after consumption.

Q3. How long does it take for delta-9 oil to work?

Since the oil is ingested orally, it tends to take longer to kick in than smoking. Most people find they start to experience its effects roughly 30-60 minutes after consuming. However, the plus side of this method is that you can expect the effects to last longer. Likely you will experience a peak around two hours after consumption, but you may feel lingering effects for as long as 24 hours. Higher doses should be avoided if you experience intense side-effects.

Delta 9: Conclusion

Delta-9 THC is the most well-known cannabinoid found in plants. The chemical compound is responsible for users feeling euphoric or high. However, it has more recently gained attention thanks to its various potential benefits. It can help with sleep problems, anxiety, appetite loss, swelling, nausea, pain relief and energy booster. It may also help in mood elevation and give blissful relaxation.

Comparatively, HHC offers the same benefits but with less intensity than THC. As a result, it is becoming more and more popular. HHC is a great alternative for those who like the effects of THC but are looking for something milder.

With lots of options in the market like the gummies, vape pens and oils it can be tricky to choose amongst the best products. Shop online from official platforms and avoid pirated products. We’ve done the hard work for you and found the best delta-9 oils available today. Our top picks come from reliable brands with excellent customer support teams. Furthermore, they offer premium quality products that are certified by third-party labs. Consumers' love is of utmost importance.

Whether you’re looking for medical and recreational use or for fun, we hope our guide can help you find the best delta-9 oil which meets the industry standard.

