Four Common Cremation Questions

From a desire for simplicity to an interest in low-cost options, there are a variety of popular reasons to choose cremation. However, the cremation arrangement process and the available possibilities are still a bit of a mystery to many people. The funeral directors and staff at Just Cremation Montana in Missoula say the number one thing they want people to know is that opting for cremation does not mean you have to lose the personal, trusted service of local funeral professionals.

“Our mission is to meet the need for affordable cremation in our community,” says Mark Erickson, Funeral Director and cremation expert at Just Cremation Montana, “while at the same time to provide compassionate care and a variety of ways to honor your loved ones. And we are always working to educate families about what is available to them. I’m happy to help answer some of the top cremation-related questions.”

What is the cremation arrangement process like?

Those interested in cremation can make arrangements independently online or they can choose to sit down, virtually or in person, with a funeral director. The professionals at Just Cremation Montana are experts at guiding individuals and families through the cremation arrangement process, answering questions, helping with necessary documentation, and carrying out final wishes. According to Erickson, the meeting can take anywhere from thirty minutes to a couple of hours.

What peace of mind guarantees are given to families?

The protocols can vary based on the provider. Just Cremation Montana has their own local crematory and delivers a Cremation With Confidence Guarantee. This 10-step cremation process ensures that loved ones never leave their care and that every family receives the correct cremated remains. They also use a personal identification band and tracking system, and there are several checkpoints throughout the cremation process to verify the identification and documentation.

How are loved ones able to say their goodbyes?

When it comes to cremation and the grief process, Erickson says, “It is important for families to make their wishes known.” Even without having a formal service, staff can facilitate a private time for remembrance and reflection prior to the cremation. “No matter what type of cremation you choose, we will always help provide an opportunity to experience a sense of closure, if desired.”

What are the options for cremated remains?

After the cremation, families can choose to have a graveside ceremony or scattering ceremony, or they can come up with their own special way to honor their loved one. The staff at Just Cremation Montana can assist with these arrangements as well. In addition, creative memorialization using cremated remains can help provide a source of healing and comfort. Besides being placed in personalized urns, cremated remains can be incorporated into jewelry, set in a garden sculpture, or even suspended in glass.

Erickson says, “If you are interested in making cremation arrangements with a trusted, local cremation provider, please visit our website at www.justcremationmt.com or give us a call at 406-543-5595. Our funeral directors would be happy to meet with you and are available by appointment weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.,” says Erickson. “Even if you are simply interested in learning more about the cremation process or the options available, we would love to visit with you. That’s what we’re here for!”

This is a paid advertisement for Just Cremation Montana.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0