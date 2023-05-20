TRUMP:Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the Atlanta prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump broke the law trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia, suggested Thursday that any grand jury indictments would likely come in August.

SPACE:Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin won a NASA contract worth $3.4 billion Friday to develop a lunar lander named Blue Moon, which will be used to transport astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2029. NASA will get astronauts to orbit using its own rockets and capsules, but wants private companies to take over from there.

EXECUTIONS:Iran on Friday executed three men accused of deadly violence during last year's protests despite objections from human rights groups. Authorities say Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi killed a police officer and two others.

OFFICER ARRESTED:Washington, D.C., police Officer Department Lt. Shane Lamond was arrested Friday on charges he lied about leaking confidential information to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and obstructed an investigation after group members destroyed a Black Lives Matter banner in the nation's capital.

CAPITOL RIOT:A judge sentenced Texas militia member Donald Hazard Friday to nearly five years in prison for attacking police officers at the U.S. Capitol, seriously injuring one of them, during a mob's attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

EYE DROPS:U.S. health officials reported another death and several more cases of vision loss from illnesses linked to tainted eye drops. The bacteria has infected 81 people, including four who died and 14 who lost vision, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

