SCUBA BOAT: Egyptian authorities said three British nationals were missing after a scuba diving boat they were cruising in caught fire off Egypt's Red Sea coastline on Sunday. Egypt's Red Sea Governate said 12 crew members and 12 British tourists were rescued.

FUNERAL ATTACK: Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly wounding two people and hurting two others, police said. The shooting happened about 1 p.m. Saturday when a white pickup truck pulled alongside a vehicle and someone inside opened fire as the procession traveled from Chicago through the suburb of Oak Park just west of the city, Oak Park police said.

PARIS STABBINGS: Children, parents and grandparents joined a few thousand well-wishers Sunday in a park in the French Alps town of Annecy to show solidarity and support for the victims of a playground stabbing attack that left four young children and two adults hospitalized with serious wounds. The children represent "the poetry of life," Annecy Mayor Francois Astorg told the crowd, calling on Annecy residents to "come together to build, instead of to hate."

HONDURAS EMBASSY: Honduras opened an embassy in Beijing on Sunday, Chinese state media reported, months after the Central American nation broke off relations with Taiwan to establish diplomatic ties with China. China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Enrique Reina took part in the inauguration of the embassy on Sunday morning, China's official CCTV said.

PAKISTAN: Militants attacked a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan, near the border with Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that left three soldiers and three militants dead, the army said Sunday. Four militants were also wounded, the military said in a statement.

LONDON: A committee of British lawmakers said Sunday that the U.K. will break its international human rights commitments if it goes through with government plans to detain and deport people who cross the English Channel in small boats.