RED SOX: Left-hander Matt Dermody was cut Friday, a day after he made his first major league start and said he regretted making a homophobic tweet two years ago. Dermody allowed three runs in four innings against the Guardians, giving up two of José Ramírez's three homers and taking the loss ... Left-hander Chris Sale will be sidelined until August due of a stress reaction in his left scapula. He will miss three-to-four weeks.

METS: First baseman Pete Alonso was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a bone bruise and sprain in his left wrist. He is expected to miss three to four weeks. Alonso was hit on the wrist by a 96 mph fastball in the first inning of Wednesday's game in Atlanta. He leads the major leagues with 22 home runs.

ASTROS: Slugger Yordan Alvarez, who leads the majors with 55 RBIs, was placed on the 10-day IL Friday with right oblique discomfort. Alvarez said he initially felt discomfort during batting practice Thursday.