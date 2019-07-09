Berkoff earns first international gold at World University Games in Italy
Missoula Hellgate grad Katharine Berkoff earned the first international title of her young career after winning the 100-meter backstroke at the World University Games in Naples, Italy, on Sunday.
Berkoff set a meet record at 59.29 seconds, besting her own mark and record of 59.57 which she accomplished in the prelims just a day earlier on Saturday.
The 59.29 is also a new personal best for Berkoff.
Berkoff outlasted future college teammate Elise Haan of the United States, who took second in the event. Silvia Scalia of Italy was third. Both Berkoff and Haan are bound for North Carolina State in the fall.
Berkoff also tied for fourth in the 50-meter backstroke in 28.57 seconds at the Games on Tuesday.
Back in April, Berkoff was named the National High School Coaches Association girls swimming athlete of the year.
Berkoff recently wrapped up her high school swimming career as a 16-time individual champion and helped lead the Knights to four state team titles and extend their championship streak to six. She told 406mtsports.com back in February that her current goal is to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Superior-based air rifle team brings home hardware
MT 10X, a Superior-based air rifle team, competed in a national tournament in Ohio recently and brought home some hardware.
MT 10X took first place as a club team in the Junior Olympics and the CMP National Championships. The team was made up of Howie Edison, Bailey Milender, Heath Edison and Decker Milender. Mackenzie Chapman and Madeline Drey were both alternates for the team.
In the CMP Nationals, Bailey Milender placed 16th overall in the competition while Howie Edison placed 20th in the nation at the Junior Olympics where he won a first-place medal in his age group.
The team is coached by Rich Milender. In the future, the team will be competing in local, state and national 4-H events, national NRA events, state and national Junior Olympics events, national CMP events as well as state and national American Legion events.
Mavs sweep Billings Scarlets
The Missoula Mavericks swept the Billings Scarlets on Tuesday in a doubleheader in Missoula thanks to some explosive offense.
The Mavs won the first contest 11-8 thanks to a five-run second inning. The Scarlets eventually took an 8-7 lead in the top of the sixth inning but the Mavs responded in the bottom half with four more runs to earn the win. Dane Fraser finished 1 for 3 with three RBIs while Tradd Richardson, Bridger Johnson and Dayton Bay each drove in a pair of runs as well. Jarron Wilcox had a home run and five RBIs for the Scarlets. Parker Stevens earned the win on the mound for Missoula.
The Mavs won the second contest 23-7 thanks in large part to 17 hits. Six Mavs had multiple hits and seven drove in more than one run with Brendon Hill going a perfect 4 for 4 with three RBIs. Andrew Clausen was 2 for 3 with four runs batted in while Johnson and Richardson each drove in three. Richardson had a pair of doubles in the second contest while Johnson knocked a triple. Missoula scored 14 runs in the first two innings before exploding for nine more in the fourth.
Zach Hangas won on the mound for Missoula.
Poplar native Azure earns UFC contract
BILLINGS — Poplar graduate Hunter Azure earned a UFC contract in the Dana White Contender Series on Tuesday.
Azure was one of five fighters to receive a contract. The bantamweight improved his career record to 7-0 on Tuesday, when he earned a clearcut decision win over previously undefeated Chris Ocon.
"This kid dominated an undefeated kid that everybody's talking about," White, UFC's president, said on ESPN after the fight. "When we asked Hunter to come on this show, he said, 'I want one more fight.' So he risked the opportunity to come on this show to take another fight. Then he comes in, fights the way that he fought, tried to finish the entire fight. This kid's right up my alley. Twenty-seven years old. He's in his prime. He's 7-0.
"Welcome to the UFC, Hunter."
The Contender Series, which began in 2017, is "a promotion that will allow up and coming fighters the chance to showcase their talents in hopes that one day they may compete in the UFC," according to Fox Sports.
Azure won four Class B state wrestling titles for the Indians from 2007-10, starting at 119 pounds as a freshman and finishing his high school career at 145. The Fort Peck Sioux and Assiniboine tribal member went on to wrestle for MSU-Northern.
Warriors cut ties with Livingston
In hopes to shed salary and enhance roster flexibility, the Warriors will waive veteran Shaun Livingston before his $7.7 million contract becomes fully guaranteed on Wednesday, a league source confirmed to Bay Area News Group. ESPN first reported the news.
The Warriors had planned to part ways with Livingston’s salary, but they had mutually agreed to push back making a decision to July 10 so they could assemble most of their roster first. The Warriors also explored trading Livingston, but it became difficult to find anyone willing to take on salary for a player that had fought various ailments in his 15th NBA season. By waiving Livingston, the Warriors will only owe him about $2.2 million of his $7 million contract. The Warriors plan to stretch out those payments through the next three seasons, equaling about $733,000 per year.
The Warriors mostly made that move so their payroll could be closer to the so-called hard cap put in place after agreeing to acquire D’Angelo Russell as part of a sign-and-trade to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant. It also did not help, though, that Livingston averaged a career-low in points (4.0) and second-lowest in assists (1.8). The Warriors never evaluated Livingston on his numbers, but he also missed a combined 16 games last season because of various ailments to his left knee, right foot and neck as well as for rest purposes.
Livingston, who will turn 34 in September, has told Bay Area News Group and other outlets that he would consider retiring after the 2019-20 season partly because of those ailments. He had left his options open so that he could further reflect during the offseason and consult with his family. Despite the Warriors’ planned cost-cutting move, Livingston may be interested in joining a championship contender.
