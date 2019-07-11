Ride into the Sunset - Sunset Ranch, that is! Bring your contractor and your dreams and make this property your Montana slice of heaven! The large 4,800+ sf home is awaiting your finishing touches. The framing, well and septic are complete. Have your contractor guide you in choosing the flooring, cabinets, fixtures and color pallette to suit your taste and make this home truly yours! With 360° views of the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountains, you will never want to leave Sunset Ranch! The 9.82+/- acre property is fully fenced/cross fenced with easy access to the adjacent state land. This home features a grand foyer entrance, 10' ceilings, a deluxe master suite with a spacious walk in closet and master bath. There is also a den, eat-in kitchen with a 10x10 pantry, formal dining room, great room with 12' ceilings and a wood burning stove. The upper level loft offers 1,000 sq. ft. that would make a perfect family/hobby room or an additional suite. The over-sized triple car garage & cathedral porches just add to the Montana style of this remarkable property.
Price just reduced to $429,999 and sellers are very motivated. Bring all offers!
