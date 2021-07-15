Bullwinkle
MISSOULA — Former Missoula Hellgate tennis standout Alex Braun died in a hiking accident in Ireland last week.
Zakai Houck, 21, was sentenced to life in Montana State Prison on Friday afternoon for killing Jonathan Wallack in May 2020.
A federal Wildlife Services agent with night-vision equipment shot and killed a grizzly bear early Friday morning that is suspected of fatally mauling a camper in Ovando on Tuesday.
The Frenchtown Rural Fire Department responds to a house fully engulfed in flames north of the Wye interchange on U.S. 93 on Friday afternoon.
A 17-year-old girl died by an apparent suicide at Reflections Academy outside Thompson Falls on June 25.
Worsening fire conditions prompted an evacuation warning Saturday evening west of Lolo Hot Springs and numerous road closures near St. Regis.
Rescuers searching for a lost hiker in the Beartooth Mountains believe the young woman is not alive.
“We want to provide a safe and fun experience for people to get home safe,” said Tom Allison, the owner of Aspen Sound.
On Thursday evening, a jury acquitted Brandon Bryant, a Missoula man accused of threatening and intimidating city council members in late 2019 and early 2020.
Kim Agnew will offer grab-and-go or heat-and-eat meals at her now downtown location, which will also house Pearl Boba Tea and Montana Made Coffee Co.