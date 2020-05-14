7 Questions every advisor should be able to answer

2. What is your track record?

No advisor can or should promise financial results based on past performance. And beware of those who do. But an advisor with a record of long relationships may be more likely to provide the kind of service that earns client loyalty.

3. How often will we work together?

What is the relationship like? There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. An advisor should be committed to communicating with you in person, by phone, or online — whatever your preference is — as often as you require. Every client has different needs and expectations. Don’t be shy: Be upfront about how frequently and by what means you would like to get together to discuss your finances. Some people prefer a more formal relationship, with regularly scheduled meetings, while others might be more comfortable with a less structured, more relaxed approach. Make your personal preferences known from the outset. You can also get a sense of what the relationship will be like by gauging how interested the advisor is in learning what your goals are, what’s most important to you and what keeps you up at night.

4. How can you help me stay on track as I pursue my goals?