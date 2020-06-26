Are You the “Family Bank”? When to say yes — and how to say no — if family members turn to you for financial support

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Almost every family has one: the person family members call on when money is tight and they need a helping hand. The more financially responsible you are, the more likely you are to be considered “the family bank,” according to a 2016 study conducted by Merrill in partnership with Age Wave. The study, “Finances in Retirement: New Challenges, New Solutions,” found that 62% of people over age 50 provide financial support to family members, with the overwhelming majority (80%) doing so because “It’s the right thing to do.”

Still, if you’re that person, haven’t you sometimes wished you could just say no? Maybe you have other priorities to deal with or you doubt the money will be used wisely. Or you’re convinced that your kids will learn more by saving for that desired purchase — whether it’s a house, a car or a vacation — on their own.

Naturally, you’ll always want to be there for your family members when they need you, but there are times when it does make sense to politely say no, even to those closest to you. If you’re considered “the bank” in your family, here are four useful tips.

Four Rules of the Family Bank