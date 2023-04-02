Livaway Suites, 3455 N. Reserve St. Four-story slab-on-grade, wood-framed building.

Mullan Crossing Carport #1, 2370 Clark Fork Ln. New carport.

YMCA Child Development Center, 2950 Russell St. New 7,332 sq. ft. child development center building on YMCA campus.

Kindred Skin + Soul, 115 W. Front St. Interior remodel.

Tosca Oils and Balsamics, 137 E. Main St. Tenant improvement on main floor and minor work in the basement under the tenant space.

Hillview Apartments Pool, 1950 Rimel Rd. New pool equipment building.

UM Indoor Practice Facility, 655 S. Van Buren St. Construction of an indoor athletic practice facility made of an air-supported dome and two adjacent buildings of masonry construction.

Opportunity Bank, 2215 W. Broadway. New two-story branch bank building with offices, teller line, drive-thru window and drive-thru ATM for Opportunity Bank of Montana.

Frame of Mind coffee Bar, 1700 Brooks St. Small coffee accessory in shop will need plumbing.