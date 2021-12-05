 Skip to main content
City of Missoula building permits issued in November

Freestone Climbing Gym, 1200 Shakespeare Suite 5, change of use from garage to additional climbing wall space.

Golden Rose, 123 W. Broadway, restroom remodel.

University of Montana Museum of Art and Culture building, construction of new building and associated extended site work in nearby parking and street areas. 

Walmart, 3555 Mullan Road, clean and paint interior walls; paint and clean pharmacy, garden center; remodel grocery; refurbish auto center and vision center; add mother's room additional monitors; reconfigure checkout stands. 

Purusa Yoga, 800 Kensingston, Suite 100, like for like remodel. 

England Apartments, 3715 England Blvd., new 51 unit multi-dwelling building.

Treasure Chest, 1612 Benton, reroof.

Tamarack Public House, 231 W. Front St., roofing and decking. 

UPS, 221 Expressway, add side bump outs to existing building. 

Nutrition on Reserve, 3055 N. Reserve, Suite A, new non-loading bearing wall for storage room.

Bretz RV & Marine, 4800 Grant Creek Road, remodel of existing metal building to include partial second floor, classrooms, and bathrooms.

