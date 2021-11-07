City of Missoula building permits issued in October

Missoula Youth Fencing Association, 1134 Longstaff, reroof.

Edward Jones, 275 N. Russell St., tenant improvement

Missoula Urban Transportation District, 200 W. Pine St., remove existing membrane and install Carlisle.

University of Montana Facilities Services Department, replace antennas and radio units.

First Presbyterian Church, 235 S. Fifth St. W., construction of new utility storage building, parking lot re-grading, new landscaping and drainage.

City of Missoula, 1919 North Ave. W., temporary warming shelter.

Holiday Inn, 200 Pattee St., renovation of second and third floors.

Southgate Mall, change of tenant

City of Missoula, 435 Ryman St., remodel Municipal Court area to add additional courtroom and modify two existing offices and clerk area.

University of Montana Mansfield Library, 910 McLeod, interior remodel.

Christian Life Center, 3801 Russell St., reroof.

Farm 406, 1851 Stephens Ave., change of use.

Missoula International Airport, 5224 U.S. Highway 10 W., pre-fabricated sprung structure that will serve has office space and restroom to create additional space as airport is decommissioned and phase 1 of the new terminal is in use.

The Wilma, 131 S. Higgins Ave., Corbel and sidewalk repair.

Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, reroof.

Karl Tyler VM Service, 3663 N. Reserve St., remove existing membrane and replacing with new 60 MIL TPO membrane over existing insulation over Karl Tyler VW service center.

University of Montana Jesse Hall, 610 Daly Ave., replace antennas and radio units.

Hogan Senior Living, 230 S. Sixth ST. W., new construction of four story congregate living facility for seniors 55+.

Lucky's, Southgate Mall, new tenant (Hobby Lobby) renovation.

Missoula County NOC headquarters at Fort Missoula, historical house reroof.

RG Inc., 919 Strand, minor modification of a wireless communications facility.

Fairfield Inn, 5252 Airway Blvd., interior remodel of existing hotel rooms in preparation for conversion of hotel from Wingate to Fairfield Inn and Suites.

Pet Emergency Center, 1914 Reserve St., construct new facility on adjacent property.

Myrtle Street Tap House, 602 Myrtle St., reroof.

Missoula Water, 1345 W. Broadway, new partition walls to create additional cubicals and modification of mechanical and electrical system.

