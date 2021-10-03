 Skip to main content
City of Missoula building permits issued in September
Richards Building LLC, 2008 Livingston, remodel 

Burdoe LLP, corner of Miller Creek and Linda Vista Blvd., new construction restaurant/mercantile  

Target, 2420 N. Reserve St., minor demolition and repair; signage; building painting updates

Tollefson Properties LLC, 2625, 2645 and 2655 George Elmer, multi-family apartments

Tollefson Properties LLC, 5135 and 5175 Abby Lane, multi-family apartments

Tollefson Properties LLC, 2630 Briar, multi-family apartments

Fort Grounds Apartment Hopes, LP, 2570 South Ave. W., new 12 unit three story apartment building

Robevo LLC, 222 E. Pine St., interior/exterior remodel

University of Montana, 840 Connell Ave., new combined heat and power plant adjacent to the existing plant

Tollefson Properties LLC, 5215 Remington, multi-family apartments

HypeHouse Cycling Studio, 812 Toole Ave. Suite A, tenant improvement

Pinspiration, 3075 N. Reserve St. Suite B, tenant improvement

Tollefson  Construction, 15311 Tyson Way, Frenchtown, multi-family apartments

Missoula County courthouse, 200 W. Broadway, like for like drywall, ceiling tile, paint and flooring replace due to water damage in two basement offices. 

