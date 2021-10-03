City of Missoula building permits issued in September
Richards Building LLC, 2008 Livingston, remodel
Burdoe LLP, corner of Miller Creek and Linda Vista Blvd., new construction restaurant/mercantile
Target, 2420 N. Reserve St., minor demolition and repair; signage; building painting updates
Tollefson Properties LLC, 2625, 2645 and 2655 George Elmer, multi-family apartments
Tollefson Properties LLC, 5135 and 5175 Abby Lane, multi-family apartments
Tollefson Properties LLC, 2630 Briar, multi-family apartments
Fort Grounds Apartment Hopes, LP, 2570 South Ave. W., new 12 unit three story apartment building
Robevo LLC, 222 E. Pine St., interior/exterior remodel
University of Montana, 840 Connell Ave., new combined heat and power plant adjacent to the existing plant
Tollefson Properties LLC, 5215 Remington, multi-family apartments
HypeHouse Cycling Studio, 812 Toole Ave. Suite A, tenant improvement
Pinspiration, 3075 N. Reserve St. Suite B, tenant improvement
Tollefson Construction, 15311 Tyson Way, Frenchtown, multi-family apartments