City of Missoula business licenses issued in October

Blue Mountain Electric Inc., 3611 15th  St., Lewiston, Idaho

Mental Flow, 9393 U.S. Highway 10 W., Missoula

White Eagle Woman LLC, 3035 Charleston St., Missoula

Pacific Supply, 1701 Rankin St., Missoula

Hyatts Hands Massage Therapy, 1135 Strand Ave., Missoula

Royal Entertainment, 155 N. California St., Missoula

Plum Property Management LLC, 529 S. Fifth St. E., Missoula

Missoula Melodies, 1621 S. Ninth St. W., Missoula

Infinity Construction and Repair LLC, 1693 Diamond Match Road, Superior

Fishers of Men Foods Inc., 4610 Retama Drive, Laredo, Texas

Property McProperty Face LLC, 616 Toole Ave., Missoula

Cascade Drilling LP, 22722 29th Drive SE, Bothell, Washington

DT Prints Club, 1830 Harve Ave., Missoula

Absolute Construction Services, 4671 Calistoga Lane, Missoula

Freedom Courier Services LLC, 102 W. Sussex, Missoula

Legacy Lounge LLC, 529 S. Higgins Ave., Missoula

Global Park Solutions, 2809 Duncan Drive, Missoula

Tandem Bakery and Cafe, 1221 Helen Ave., Missoula

Morning Birds Bakery, 1300 S. Reserve St. Suite A, Missoula

Behan Development Consulting LLC, 1015 Pineview Drive, Missoula

Bailee's Odd Jobs, 2220 S. Third St. W., Missoula

Keepin It Clean, 5206 Rattlesnake Drive, Missoula

Missoula Plant Service, 528 S. Caravan, Missoula

Mountain Hemp, 2401 Brooks St., Missoula

Tamie Renea Photography, 1602 Cinnabar Drive, Missoula

Glacier Sound LLC, 1717 Arlington Drive, Missoula

Green Hanger, 146 Woodford Ave., Missoula

Sabai Thai2 LLC, 1200 Kent Ave. Suite 102, Missoula

Sparkles Services, 5213 Skyview Drive, Missoula

Petal Nerd Floral Design, 3426 W. Central Ave., Missoula

Expanding Therapy LLC, 526 Rollins, Missoula

Do Good Things LLC, 230 Dearborn, Missoula

Last Best Supply Co., 2901 Brooks St. Suite A6, Missoula

Meadowlark Inspection Services LLC, 3030 S. Seventh St. W., Missoula

Sun & The Mood, 1701 Kootenai Drive, Missoula

Healthinservice.com LLC, 3772 Last Best Place, Missoula

Fish Creek Floral LLC, 2225 Missoula Ave., Missoula

Beloved Esthetics, 1135 Strand Ave., Missoula

