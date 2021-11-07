City of Missoula business licenses issued in October

Blue Mountain Electric Inc., 3611 15th St., Lewiston, Idaho
Mental Flow, 9393 U.S. Highway 10 W., Missoula
White Eagle Woman LLC, 3035 Charleston St., Missoula
Pacific Supply, 1701 Rankin St., Missoula
Hyatts Hands Massage Therapy, 1135 Strand Ave., Missoula
Royal Entertainment, 155 N. California St., Missoula
Plum Property Management LLC, 529 S. Fifth St. E., Missoula
Missoula Melodies, 1621 S. Ninth St. W., Missoula
Infinity Construction and Repair LLC, 1693 Diamond Match Road, Superior
Fishers of Men Foods Inc., 4610 Retama Drive, Laredo, Texas
Property McProperty Face LLC, 616 Toole Ave., Missoula
Cascade Drilling LP, 22722 29th Drive SE, Bothell, Washington
DT Prints Club, 1830 Harve Ave., Missoula
Absolute Construction Services, 4671 Calistoga Lane, Missoula
Freedom Courier Services LLC, 102 W. Sussex, Missoula
Legacy Lounge LLC, 529 S. Higgins Ave., Missoula
Global Park Solutions, 2809 Duncan Drive, Missoula
Tandem Bakery and Cafe, 1221 Helen Ave., Missoula
Morning Birds Bakery, 1300 S. Reserve St. Suite A, Missoula
Behan Development Consulting LLC, 1015 Pineview Drive, Missoula
Bailee's Odd Jobs, 2220 S. Third St. W., Missoula
Keepin It Clean, 5206 Rattlesnake Drive, Missoula
Missoula Plant Service, 528 S. Caravan, Missoula
Mountain Hemp, 2401 Brooks St., Missoula
Tamie Renea Photography, 1602 Cinnabar Drive, Missoula
Glacier Sound LLC, 1717 Arlington Drive, Missoula
Green Hanger, 146 Woodford Ave., Missoula
Sabai Thai2 LLC, 1200 Kent Ave. Suite 102, Missoula
Sparkles Services, 5213 Skyview Drive, Missoula
Petal Nerd Floral Design, 3426 W. Central Ave., Missoula
Expanding Therapy LLC, 526 Rollins, Missoula
Do Good Things LLC, 230 Dearborn, Missoula
Last Best Supply Co., 2901 Brooks St. Suite A6, Missoula
Meadowlark Inspection Services LLC, 3030 S. Seventh St. W., Missoula
Sun & The Mood, 1701 Kootenai Drive, Missoula
Healthinservice.com LLC, 3772 Last Best Place, Missoula
Fish Creek Floral LLC, 2225 Missoula Ave., Missoula
Beloved Esthetics, 1135 Strand Ave., Missoula