City of Missoula business licenses issued in September

City of Missoula business licenses issued September
Northridge Logistics, 922 Palmer St., Missoula
Gemstone Kingdom, 2901 Brooks St., Missoula
Viviane Manfre LLC, 336 W. Spruce St., Missoula
RLM Consulting, 1220 Colter Ct., Missoula
T and D Frozen Treats LLC, 1220 S.W. Higgins Ave., Missoula
406 Bliss, 1120 W. Central Ave., Missoula
Applied Trinity, 4085 Kaleigh Ct., Missoula
Gull Ski and Snowboard, 2601 W. Broadway
Holistic Pet Nutrition Center LLC, 1520 S. Russell St., Missoula
Alchemy A Massage Therapy Practice LLC, 308 W. Pine St. Suite 115, Missoula
Olympus Incendias LLC, 2501 Murphy St., Missoula
Entre Technology Services LLC, 101 E. Broadway Suite 501, Missoula
Slant Street Records, 1413 S. Higgins Ave., Missoula
Birdsong Bodywork, 1821 S. Fourth St. W., Missoula
DirectTV LLC, 6950 Train Bridge Loop, Missoula
Hale Yeah LLC, 223 Fairview Ave., Missoula
406 Big Sky Express, 1773 Mossy Ridge, Missoula
CWT US LLC, 224 W. Spruce St., Missoula
Filevine E. Wilmington Ave. No. 100, Salt Lake City, Utah
Absolute Construction Services, 4671 Calistoga Lane, Missoula
Freedom Courier Services LLC, 101 W. Sussex Ave., Missoula
Voss Plowing and Skidsteer, 121 Alive Ave. C, Hamilton
JL Consolidated Services LLC, 1070 Prairie Lane, Stevensville
Cajun Inc., 2431 W. Atchafalaya Road, Krotz Springs, Louisiana
Inkworm Press, 308 W. Pine St., Missoula
LJM Transform Your Life, 3110 Washburn, Missoula
Beargrass Adventures LLC, 4555 Edgewood Drive, Missoula
Do Good Things LLC, 230 Dearborn Ave., Missoula
Rustic Technologies, 630 Angels Court E., Missoula
Property McProperty Face LLC, 622 Toole Ave., Missoula
Clay Street HOldings LLC, 320 Clay St., Missoula
Greenladder Contractors, 6692 Bristle Cone Ct., Lolo
Gabelbrigg LLC, 2814 Brooks St., Missoula