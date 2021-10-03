 Skip to main content
City of Missoula business licenses issued in September
City of Missoula business licenses issued in September

Northridge Logistics, 922 Palmer St., Missoula

Gemstone Kingdom, 2901 Brooks St., Missoula

Viviane Manfre LLC, 336 W. Spruce St., Missoula

RLM Consulting, 1220 Colter Ct., Missoula

T and D Frozen Treats LLC, 1220 S.W. Higgins Ave., Missoula

406 Bliss, 1120 W. Central Ave., Missoula

Applied Trinity, 4085 Kaleigh Ct., Missoula

Gull Ski and Snowboard, 2601 W. Broadway

Holistic Pet Nutrition Center LLC, 1520 S. Russell St., Missoula

Alchemy A Massage Therapy Practice LLC, 308 W. Pine St. Suite 115, Missoula

Olympus Incendias LLC, 2501 Murphy St., Missoula

Entre Technology Services LLC, 101 E. Broadway Suite 501, Missoula

Slant Street Records, 1413 S. Higgins  Ave., Missoula

Birdsong Bodywork, 1821 S. Fourth St. W., Missoula

DirectTV LLC, 6950 Train Bridge Loop, Missoula

Hale Yeah LLC, 223 Fairview Ave., Missoula

406 Big Sky Express, 1773 Mossy Ridge, Missoula

CWT US LLC, 224 W. Spruce St., Missoula

Filevine E. Wilmington Ave. No. 100, Salt Lake City, Utah

Absolute Construction Services, 4671 Calistoga Lane, Missoula

Freedom Courier Services LLC, 101 W. Sussex Ave., Missoula

Voss Plowing and Skidsteer, 121 Alive Ave. C, Hamilton

JL Consolidated Services LLC, 1070 Prairie Lane, Stevensville

Cajun Inc., 2431 W. Atchafalaya Road, Krotz Springs, Louisiana

Inkworm Press, 308 W. Pine St., Missoula

LJM Transform Your Life, 3110 Washburn, Missoula

Beargrass Adventures LLC, 4555 Edgewood Drive, Missoula

Do Good  Things LLC, 230 Dearborn Ave., Missoula

Rustic Technologies, 630 Angels Court E., Missoula

Property McProperty Face LLC, 622 Toole Ave., Missoula

Clay Street HOldings LLC, 320 Clay St., Missoula

Greenladder Contractors, 6692 Bristle Cone Ct., Lolo

Gabelbrigg LLC, 2814 Brooks St., Missoula

