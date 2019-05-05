Today’s column is a tribute to paratroopers of the U.S. Army’s 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions, who jumped into Normandy, France the night before the Allied D-Day invasion of mainland Europe. That assault helped turn the tide against Nazi Germany in World War II.
Although D-Day’s 75th anniversary is June 6, the “Miss Montana” Douglas C-47 Skytrain aircraft in Missoula will depart May 13 to take part in a reenactment of the historic event, along with 15 or so Missoula-based jumpers. In Normandy, they will join dozens more aircraft and hundreds of parachutists commemorating the occasion.
The Missoulian reported April 19 on a Polson-based paratrooper, Ed Seifert, who jumped as part of the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment.
My focus is another member of the “Screaming Eagles”, who served 34 years in the U.S. House of Representatives and chaired the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade during my nearly nine-year tenure there as a staff member: Sam M. Gibbons of Tampa, Florida.
Mr. Gibbons, as we always addressed him, was a dedicated public servant, whose wartime experiences deeply affected him and his view of America’s place in the world.
As a 24-year-old captain in the 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, Gibbons served not only in D-Day operations, but also in some of the war’s most difficult and notorious combat, including the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium.
He also was among the troops who liberated Nazi concentration camps, witnessing the unspeakable horrors unleashed by Hitler’s quest to rid Europe of Jews and other people he deemed to be “impure.”
As Gibbons wrote in his 1989 memoir of D-Day events, he emerged from the war and his study of world history with a mission. “That mission is to help create an environment in which people can work and live together — not just in the United States, but worldwide.”
He viewed America’s connections with other countries through trade and people-to-people contact as indispensable tools for building a peaceful, more prosperous world.
“If you open trade, you open minds; if you open minds, you open hearts,” was his frequent, if idealistic, assertion.
Gibbons died in 2012, but were he alive today, he surely would be dismayed at the widening fissures between postwar allies that stood so successfully as a bulwark against the Soviet Union’s aggrandizement and together built institutions aimed, as he put it, at “building confidence, understanding, and a spirit of cooperation” between countries.
This is how Gibbons closed his memoir:
“World War II was perhaps not the last major war — and if another one occurs, D-Day and that whole war will have been like a Sunday school picnic in comparison. I am determined to do all I can to make sure that something like that will never occur.
“We Americans are only a small part (less than six percent [less than four percent in 2019]) of the earth’s population — but we have a responsibility to lead.
A good, successful leader leads by example. We must reduce barriers, ours and theirs. We must remain strong, but not be provocative. And we must negotiate, not because of fear, but because we are strong. And if we use that strength sparingly and wisely, we will not have to face another time like that between World War I and II.
“We must inspire confidence in our actions and try to understand and accept the vast differences in beliefs and cultures that surround us.”
Amen.
The values and ideals that Sam Gibbons represented remain an inspiration to me, even today. We owe a large debt of gratitude to him and other combat veterans of “The Greatest Generation” and to the many men and women in uniform in the years since who have helped keep our country safe.
Rest in peace, Mr. Gibbons. Job well done.