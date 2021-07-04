Joanna Shelton: America and China celebrate birthdays

In the decades after Mao’s death, China opened its economy to the world, inviting foreign companies to build factories and hire Chinese workers to export goods to America, Europe, and other countries. Economic growth skyrocketed, and a large, more prosperous middle class emerged, even as dire poverty fell sharply in most parts of the country.

Although the CCP maintained its iron grip on power, party leaders who followed in Mao’s wake abandoned his cult of personality and one-man rule in hopes of preventing similar abuses of power. They also granted citizens more personal freedoms within the constraints of continued one-party rule, such as freedom to decide where to work or go to school.

Current President Xi Jinping, however, has taken China back down the road of highly centralized authority, with a growing cult of personality, increasingly tight surveillance of citizens, repression of minorities, and a steady purge of political opposition — all the while building up China’s military capabilities and projecting Chinese influence throughout the globe.

For China, its emergence as a major global player represents a return to its past glory as the “Middle Kingdom,” the first among equals. Its leaders believe America is in decline, and they see a future in which China eclipses the United States as the world’s leading power.