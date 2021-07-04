Joanna Shelton: America and China celebrate birthdays

Two countries on opposite sides of the earth are celebrating birthdays this month. Today, July 4, America celebrates Independence Day, the 245th anniversary of that momentous declaration in 1776. On July 1, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding.
Birthdays offer an opportunity to reflect on the past and contemplate the future.
In 1776, China was a country at peace under Emperor Qianlong of the Qing dynasty. One of the world’s largest economies at that time (and the largest in earlier years), China was largely agrarian, with roughly 80% of its people tied to farming and related activities. International trade played an important role in bringing specialized foods and products into China, while allowing China to export tea, silk, porcelain and other goods. But China’s domestic market and internal trade contributed far more to its economy.
America, in contrast, was a group of colonies embarking on a war of independence, a bold and, some critics believed, foolhardy quest for freedom from rule by England’s monarch, King George III. Trade with England and, to a lesser extent, several other countries, was central to the colonies’ existence. Colonies shipped tobacco, foodstuffs and raw materials to England, which in turn supplied the colonies with cloth, tools, housewares and even tea and spices obtained in China and East Asia.
Today, America reigns as the world’s largest economy, but China’s rapid growth has catapulted that country to the world’s second largest economy by the most commonly used measure. If current trends hold — which is not at all certain — China is expected to surpass the United States in size within a decade or so.
America is the world’s oldest democracy, albeit a bit strained in recent years, and is ruled by an elected president, not a hereditary monarch. Our constitution spells out the powers, and limits on powers, of the three branches of government — the executive, congress, and judiciary. Periodic amendments have kept our founding document relevant to a changing America.
China threw off the yoke of imperial rule when its last emperor was forced to abdicate in 1912 by republican forces led by Sun Yat-Sen. And although China has a constitution which technically is the supreme law of the land, reality paints a different picture.
Founded in Shanghai in 1921, the CCP has exercised one-party rule in China since 1949, when forces led by Mao Zedong defeated Nationalist Party forces after a long civil war, driving the nationalists to nearby Taiwan. Chairman Mao led the newly named People’s Republic of China until his death in 1976, presiding over a number of disastrous economic initiatives and political purges that resulted in the death of millions of Chinese.
In the decades after Mao’s death, China opened its economy to the world, inviting foreign companies to build factories and hire Chinese workers to export goods to America, Europe, and other countries. Economic growth skyrocketed, and a large, more prosperous middle class emerged, even as dire poverty fell sharply in most parts of the country.
Although the CCP maintained its iron grip on power, party leaders who followed in Mao’s wake abandoned his cult of personality and one-man rule in hopes of preventing similar abuses of power. They also granted citizens more personal freedoms within the constraints of continued one-party rule, such as freedom to decide where to work or go to school.
Current President Xi Jinping, however, has taken China back down the road of highly centralized authority, with a growing cult of personality, increasingly tight surveillance of citizens, repression of minorities, and a steady purge of political opposition — all the while building up China’s military capabilities and projecting Chinese influence throughout the globe.
For China, its emergence as a major global player represents a return to its past glory as the “Middle Kingdom,” the first among equals. Its leaders believe America is in decline, and they see a future in which China eclipses the United States as the world’s leading power.
Whether that vision comes to pass depends in large part on actions we take here at home. If we remain divided among ourselves and fail to invest in our future, it’s possible our best days are behind us. But if we can regain a sense of common purpose and lay foundations for future prosperity, the best is yet to come.
America’s future lies in our own hands.
Happy Fourth of July!
Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and teaches occasionally at the University of Montana.