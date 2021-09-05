Joanna Shelton: America celebrates Labor Day

Union membership, which has been highly concentrated in the manufacturing and public sectors, has fallen sharply since its peak in the 1980s. In 1983, the share of unionized wage and salary workers was just over 20%. Today, it’s a bit over 10%, with a far higher share of public sector workers belonging to a union (roughly 35%) than private sector workers (about 6%), according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That said, unionized workers earn nearly 20% more on average than their non-unionized counterparts.

As we celebrate Labor Day 2021, the labor market is in a state of some turmoil. The good news is that the unemployment rate has dropped to 5.4% from its pandemic high of 14.8% in April 2020 (the highest level of the postwar period). But unemployment numbers remain higher than their pre-COVID levels; job recovery has been uneven across industries; and many discouraged workers or workers responsible for home child or elder care remain out of the job market.

COVID also accelerated changes in the nature of work, with more people likely to work from home in the future than ever before. And more workers today are employed in largely non-unionized sectors like high technology and services such as restaurants and health care; while many work as independent car-for-hire or delivery contractors or in building and related trades.