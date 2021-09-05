Joanna Shelton: America celebrates Labor Day

America’s first federally recognized Labor Day celebration took place in 1894, on the first Monday in September as stipulated by Congress in a law signed that year by President Grover Cleveland.
The holiday was launched during a time of labor activism and unrest, as unions and unaffiliated workers pushed for eight-hour workdays and other labor protections in often dangerous and dirty factories and other workplaces.
The fight for the right to organize trade unions, bargain collectively, and engage in strikes for other worker benefits achieved an important milestone with enactment of the National Labor Relations Act (Wagner Act) in 1935 during the depths of the Great Depression. Signed by President Franklin Roosevelt, the NLRA also limited business’ ability to restrict union membership and activities. A somewhat later law, the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938, banned child labor in most industries.
After a wave of labor strikes immediately after World War II, the pendulum swung back toward business. In 1947, Congress passed the Labor-Management Relations Act (Taft-Hartley Act) over the veto of President Harry Truman. It prohibited certain labor union practices, including wildcat strikes and closed shops (requiring employers to hire union members only); empowered the president to prohibit strikes that threatened public health or safety; and authorized states to adopt “right to work” laws giving workers the choice of whether or not to join unions or pay union dues.
Union membership, which has been highly concentrated in the manufacturing and public sectors, has fallen sharply since its peak in the 1980s. In 1983, the share of unionized wage and salary workers was just over 20%. Today, it’s a bit over 10%, with a far higher share of public sector workers belonging to a union (roughly 35%) than private sector workers (about 6%), according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That said, unionized workers earn nearly 20% more on average than their non-unionized counterparts.
As we celebrate Labor Day 2021, the labor market is in a state of some turmoil. The good news is that the unemployment rate has dropped to 5.4% from its pandemic high of 14.8% in April 2020 (the highest level of the postwar period). But unemployment numbers remain higher than their pre-COVID levels; job recovery has been uneven across industries; and many discouraged workers or workers responsible for home child or elder care remain out of the job market.
COVID also accelerated changes in the nature of work, with more people likely to work from home in the future than ever before. And more workers today are employed in largely non-unionized sectors like high technology and services such as restaurants and health care; while many work as independent car-for-hire or delivery contractors or in building and related trades.
It’s likely to take some time for our labor market to reach a “new normal.” The number of unfilled jobs at small businesses is at an all-time high, with nearly 50% of owners reporting they can’t find workers for open positions. Many larger employers are raising pay and offering new benefits and signing bonuses, but small businesses struggle to match those enticements.
As enhanced federal unemployment benefits come to an end and schools return to in-class instruction, more workers may return to the job market, especially in retail and other service sectors. But anecdotal evidence suggests many workers are rethinking their priorities and may not want to return to previous lower paid service jobs.
The face of the workforce also is changing, with a slowdown in the growth of the working age population and an increase in the number of college-educated workers. These trends could result in fewer workers wishing to fill manual labor or other so-called blue collar jobs.
And finally, technology continues to exert a strong influence on the nature of work. COVID-induced labor shortages and rising wages will likely push more employers to embrace robotics, artificial intelligence, and other labor-saving technologies to perform an even wider array of tasks than ever before. Recent increases in labor productivity — the amount of output produced by a worker per hour — suggest this may already be happening.
But let’s not let dry facts and statistics blind us to one important reality — that millions of men and women are hard at work in sometimes difficult conditions producing essential goods and services; raising and distributing food across the country; and tending to the many unfortunate individuals hospitalized with COVID or other diseases.
Their contributions to our well-being deserve a sincere note of thanks on this Labor Day.
Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and teaches occasionally at the University of Montana.