Joanna Shelton: Asian trade deals moving forward without America

Asian countries have moved boldly in recent months to forge new trade liberalization deals in the region, and more are on tap. While this development won’t concern most Americans, its implications extend beyond the trade realm.
What’s distinctive about these agreements is America isn’t a party to them, and the vacuum created by America’s absence is being rapidly filled by China.
The 15-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement is the latest pact. Signed on Nov. 15, 2020, it links Asia’s three largest economies — China, Japan, and Korea — with other Asian countries, including Australia and New Zealand. RCEP will substantially reduce tariffs and establish common standards for cross-border trade, investment, and electronic commerce. India opted against joining, but other signatories hope the large South Asian player will join in the future.
RCEP was preceded by the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP-11), which took effect Dec. 30, 2018. Japan took the lead in forging this agreement after President Donald Trump withdrew America from the agreement negotiated by his predecessor, President Barack Obama.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is musing openly about joining this new TPP — a radical change in position from the days when China accused America of trying to isolate it through the American-led pact.
Japan is also pushing for conclusion of another alphabet-soup agreement, the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), which would reduce barriers and tighten linkages between 21 countries in the region.
While there’s much overlap between these agreements, they all increase ties between Asia-Pacific countries at the expense of American farmers, ranchers, manufacturers and investors.
Most Asian countries would prefer to see America fully engaged in Asia and beyond, both in the trade and economic sphere and in the broader geopolitical realm. The Trump Administration has kept a robust military presence to counter China’s increasingly assertive moves in the region and has blocked sales of American computer chips and other essential high-tech components to certain Chinese companies due to security concerns.
But in the broader trade and economic realm, America is largely ceding the territory to China. And in response to Trump’s tariffs and aggressive trade stance, China is accelerating efforts to reduce its reliance on American high-tech inputs by developing its own production capabilities.
Moreover, China is actively seeking to bind countries on all continents closer to it through its Belt and Road Initiative and other generous lending and investment programs.
Even under a Joe Biden Administration, the world and America’s role in it will not return to the way it was before Trump’s “America First” approach. Biden won’t put trade high on his priority list, given other competing demands. Nor would Congress or many Americans support immediate participation in TPP or any of the other initiatives taking shape in the Asia-Pacific region.
But there’s a competition going on, and America will have to determine whether it wants to play at full force or watch from the sideline as other countries skirmish.
One way to strengthen our hand would be to reengage with our natural partners and allies in Asia, Europe, and elsewhere to forge a common strategy to address China’s growing authoritarian challenge to open, market-based democracies and international institutions that underpin the global system of trade and investment.
Doing so won’t be easy, given competing interests of the players involved. And China increasingly plays hard ball against countries acting against perceived Chinese interests, as witnessed by China’s current import restrictions on Australian products and its 2010 cut-off of rare earth mineral exports to Japan.
A new Chinese export control law raises prospects that China could halt exports of rare earth minerals — crucial building blocks of all high-tech products, including many military systems — to America and our allies during times of tension. Roughly 80% of America’s supply comes from China, the world’s leading producer.
But failure to engage won’t make this challenge go away. And recent developments make it clear that other countries won’t always wait for America to take the lead. It’s in our long-term national interest to bolster our position by joining with other like-minded countries to address 21st century challenges.
It’s also in America’s interest to expand efforts begun by the Trump Administration to identify areas in which our reliance on foreign sources for critical minerals, metals, high technology, medicines and other essential items creates unacceptable vulnerability for our economy and military.
Our future depends on meeting these challenges successfully.
Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and has taught at the University of Montana.
