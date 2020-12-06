Joanna Shelton: Asian trade deals moving forward without America

Japan is also pushing for conclusion of another alphabet-soup agreement, the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), which would reduce barriers and tighten linkages between 21 countries in the region.

While there’s much overlap between these agreements, they all increase ties between Asia-Pacific countries at the expense of American farmers, ranchers, manufacturers and investors.

Most Asian countries would prefer to see America fully engaged in Asia and beyond, both in the trade and economic sphere and in the broader geopolitical realm. The Trump Administration has kept a robust military presence to counter China’s increasingly assertive moves in the region and has blocked sales of American computer chips and other essential high-tech components to certain Chinese companies due to security concerns.

But in the broader trade and economic realm, America is largely ceding the territory to China. And in response to Trump’s tariffs and aggressive trade stance, China is accelerating efforts to reduce its reliance on American high-tech inputs by developing its own production capabilities.

Moreover, China is actively seeking to bind countries on all continents closer to it through its Belt and Road Initiative and other generous lending and investment programs.