Joanna Shelton: Biden’s signal to China

Policymakers also expected that as China became more integrated with other countries and international institutions — not only the WTO, but also the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and others — it would become an increasingly responsible player on the world stage.

American hopes were not without merit. They were based on major reforms implemented by successive Chinese leaders following the death of Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong in 1976. Some of Mao’s policies had proved disastrous for China and its people, with economic deprivation, famine, and social disruption resulting.

Beginning in 1979, China’s leaders adopted an ambitious “reform and opening up” policy, aimed at jump-starting China’s isolated, undeveloped economy and integrating it more deeply with other countries’ economies.

They partially privatized the collectivized agricultural sector, allowing farmers to keep one-third of everything they grew for their own use or sale. Agricultural production soared, and widespread starvation became a thing of the past.

Political and social reforms also ensued, bringing experiments with local elections, greater freedom of expression, and more flexibility for citizens to decide where to live and work.