Joanna Shelton: Biden’s signal to China

President Joe Biden announced last month the United States will share our most advanced nuclear submarine technology with Australia, making our partner “down under” only the second nation after the United Kingdom to receive such advanced engineering know-how. A new Australia-UK-US defense alliance also was proclaimed.
Biden’s decision came as a surprise to our NATO ally, France, whose contract to sell diesel submarines to Australia was canceled as part of the deal.
It also signaled to Chinese President Xi Jinping that Biden not only won’t ease up on former President Donald Trump’s tough line but instead is doubling down on those policies to counter an increasingly assertive China.
In the decades after then-President Richard Nixon’s opening of relations with the People’s Republic of China in 1972, U.S. policy was remarkably consistent. America sought to deepen relations with China on a number of fronts — economic primarily, but also politically and even militarily to some extent.
After 15 arduous years of negotiation, America supported China’s entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001. Based on experience and on Chinese commitments made upon joining, policymakers had reasonable expectations that over time, China would adapt its policies and practices to conform to WTO rules governing all member countries. And China did indeed move in that direction in substantial ways.
Policymakers also expected that as China became more integrated with other countries and international institutions — not only the WTO, but also the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and others — it would become an increasingly responsible player on the world stage.
American hopes were not without merit. They were based on major reforms implemented by successive Chinese leaders following the death of Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong in 1976. Some of Mao’s policies had proved disastrous for China and its people, with economic deprivation, famine, and social disruption resulting.
Beginning in 1979, China’s leaders adopted an ambitious “reform and opening up” policy, aimed at jump-starting China’s isolated, undeveloped economy and integrating it more deeply with other countries’ economies.
They partially privatized the collectivized agricultural sector, allowing farmers to keep one-third of everything they grew for their own use or sale. Agricultural production soared, and widespread starvation became a thing of the past.
Political and social reforms also ensued, bringing experiments with local elections, greater freedom of expression, and more flexibility for citizens to decide where to live and work.
We all know how rapidly China’s economy has grown and developed, and what a commanding presence China has carved out for itself in global affairs. China also is a space-faring nation and boasts a world-class military.
History is replete with examples of a new power destabilizing the status quo under an existing power, often with tragic and deadly results. But China’s leaders, including current President Xi, have repeatedly stressed that China’s rise is peaceful and that other countries need not fear it.
America and our allies have largely accepted China’s reassurances — until recent years.
President Xi took the helm of China in 2012 and began rather quickly and systematically to exercise direct control over the levers of government, a centralization not seen since the days of Mao. Through vigorous anti-corruption initiatives, Xi purged nearly all potential rivals and competing power centers.
Xi adopted increasingly repressive policies toward minorities, democracy and human rights activists, and even against foreign nonprofit organizations and educational institutions. China’s crackdown on Hong Kong last year, in violation of its treaty with the UK guaranteeing “one country, two systems,” is one stark example. Suppression of Muslim Uighurs and recent moves against private companies, billionaires, media stars, and social media companies offer more evidence of the drastic shift in direction.
On the military front, Xi has embarked on an island-building spree in the heavily trafficked South China Sea, placing advanced anti-aircraft and anti-ship weaponry, sophisticated radar, long airstrips and port facilities for naval craft.
China also has militarized its coast guard vessels and armed many fishing boats, which increasingly challenge neighboring countries’ territorial claims in resource-rich waters.
Former President Ronald Reagan, speaking about efforts to ease military tensions with the Soviet Union, said, “Trust, but verify.”
That slogan could aptly apply to today’s situation with China. No one wants to see conflict with China. But President Biden is right to prepare America and our allies to counter any aggressive moves by China that could threaten countries in the Indo-Pacific region or the global shipping lifelines that run through the South and East China Seas.
Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and teaches occasionally at the University of Montana.