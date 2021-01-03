Joanna Shelton: British leap into the unknown

All British or UK-based professionals, in such industries as banking, insurance, health care, or manufacturing, need passports and visas allowing them entry to the EU to do business — something they didn’t need before.

British individuals wishing to travel or study in the EU also need passports and visas granting them permission to do so.

And the recently concluded trade agreement covers only goods but not services, which account for roughly 80% of Britain’s economy — everything from banking and other financial services to insurance and business services like accounting and consulting.

UK-EU talks on financial services will begin in January, but until new rules are agreed, major British and foreign firms based in the UK will be in the dark about how they will be treated. Many America financial firms fall into this category.

On the flip side, the UK now has full sovereignty and won’t be subject to what Brexiters saw as stifling EU laws, regulations, and courts that, in their view, didn’t always suit British needs.

Pro-Brexiters argue that the UK can now carve out a leading role in trade, security, science, and other areas. “Global Britain” is the new buzzword for this anticipated role.