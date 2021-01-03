Joanna Shelton: British leap into the unknown

Brexit — British exit from the European Union — is a done deal. On Jan. 1, the United Kingdom became the first country to leave the EU or its predecessor, the European Economic Community, which the UK joined in 1973.
Although a hard-fought UK-EU trade agreement will be applied provisionally until the European Parliament approves it, all EU ambassadors have given it their okay, and parliament is widely expected to do the same, tentatively by March.
So the UK is now a “foreign” country in EU eyes, but it regains full sovereignty, or control, over its people, laws, trade, and borders. What will this mean for people and businesses in the UK and for Britain’s position in the world? And how will America likely view the UK now that it is outside the world’s largest economic and trade bloc?
The 1,200-page trade agreement, concluded in late December, gives British goods and farm products continued access to the EU market with no tariffs (import taxes) or quotas (numerical limits). That’s the good news.
The complication is that all exporters from the UK — both home-grown British firms and foreign firms with production facilities in the UK — face new red tape and documentation.
Customs forms, certifications that their products meet EU health and safety standards, and documents showing the origin of all the parts in the product being exported are among the documents that now need to be presented when British-made goods or farm products arrive at the EU border.
All British or UK-based professionals, in such industries as banking, insurance, health care, or manufacturing, need passports and visas allowing them entry to the EU to do business — something they didn’t need before.
British individuals wishing to travel or study in the EU also need passports and visas granting them permission to do so.
And the recently concluded trade agreement covers only goods but not services, which account for roughly 80% of Britain’s economy — everything from banking and other financial services to insurance and business services like accounting and consulting.
UK-EU talks on financial services will begin in January, but until new rules are agreed, major British and foreign firms based in the UK will be in the dark about how they will be treated. Many America financial firms fall into this category.
On the flip side, the UK now has full sovereignty and won’t be subject to what Brexiters saw as stifling EU laws, regulations, and courts that, in their view, didn’t always suit British needs.
Pro-Brexiters argue that the UK can now carve out a leading role in trade, security, science, and other areas. “Global Britain” is the new buzzword for this anticipated role.
Time will tell whether the UK — the world’s fifth largest economy — will punch above its weight in global affairs. But it’s likely the UK will be disappointed to find that other countries don’t necessarily accord it the same importance outside the EU as when it could play a crucial role shaping EU policies that affect third countries, including America.
In the area of trade and investment policy, for example, American policymakers often found a strong ally in their British counterparts when it came to opposing EU measures that would negatively affect U.S. exporters or investors.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to negotiate new trade agreements with America and other big UK trade partners to assure continued easy access to markets for British exporters and investors. But President-elect Joe Biden has other ideas.
Not only is Biden unlikely to negotiate new trade agreements in the early months of his administration — preferring instead to focus on rebuilding American infrastructure and promoting job growth — but the vital Trade Promotion Authority granted by Congress for speedy consideration of trade agreements will expire July 1. It’s unclear whether the new administration will seek immediate renewal of TPA, with no new trade agreements in the pipeline.
Global security cooperation is a different matter. The UK is a key NATO member and recently boosted its defense budget by a hefty 30% to strengthen especially its cyber, space, and naval capabilities. UK ships already join U.S. Navy patrols in the China Sea around an increasingly assertive China, and more are planned.
COVID’s dire economic effects will mask disruptions to the UK economy stemming from Brexit. But let’s hope for everyone’s sake that the UK lands on its feet after taking this momentous leap into the unknown.
Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and has taught at the University of Montana.