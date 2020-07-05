Joanna Shelton: Consider foundations of national economy

As we celebrate our nation’s birthday, it’s fitting to consider how our founders laid the foundation for the unified national economy we largely take for granted, even though the tug-of-war between states, especially over money, still surfaces among today’s political leaders.
The U.S. Constitution laid the main foundation. Subsequent laws, policies and constitutional amendments added to the edifice.
The Constitution replaced the Articles of Confederation, which had governed the looser confederation of states that existed during and immediately after the Revolutionary War, and it tried to correct some of the weaknesses inherent in that earlier document.
Its preamble sets the tone. “We, the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union…” signifies that the new government serves a united nation rather than a disparate collection of independent states.
Article I delineates the powers — and limitations — of the U.S. Congress and the states. One of its fundamental principles is that states must be treated equally and that states are part of a larger whole.
Because tariff wars between individual states under the Confederation had threatened to pull apart the new republic, the framers removed authority over interstate and foreign commerce from the states and gave it to the U.S. Congress.
Section 8 gives Congress the power to impose and collect taxes, import duties and other fees; pay U.S. debts; coin money; borrow money on the credit of the United States; and regulate commerce with foreign nations, among the states, and with Indian tribes.
Section 8 also requires that taxes and duties apply equally to all states. And it prohibits states from imposing taxes or duties on commerce from other states or other countries, or issuing their own currency.
These provisions facilitated interstate commerce and laid the foundation for the growth of a truly national economy and the largest single market in the world.
Our nation’s first Treasury Secretary, Alexander Hamilton, further strengthened our nation’s economic unity by pushing to consolidate debt issued during the Revolutionary War by Continental Congresses and the states and to consider it all U.S. government debt.
Although controversial at the time, this move led to creation of a unified U.S. debt market, still the world’s largest and strongest.
In 1913, the 16th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified. It inaugurated what for many citizens is the least beloved feature of civic life — the income tax. Until then, the federal government relied most heavily on import taxes, or tariffs, to finance the business of government.
The income tax provided a more predictable and durable source of revenue, allowing Congress to finance infrastructure and other needs of a growing industrial base and burgeoning society.
Today’s unified U.S. economy was the inspiration behind the European Union. The EU has sought to mirror U.S. experience by removing barriers between member countries on the flow of goods, services, people and money — the so-called “Four Freedoms.”
But Europe’s experiment remains a work in progress. Its leaders often struggle to craft a unified approach to European-wide economic problems, with national identities and loyalties often conflicting with a larger European identity.
Examples include northern Europe’s resistance to “bailing out” southern states’ perceived profligate behavior during the various Euro currency crises after the 2008 global financial crisis. The United Kingdom’s recent withdrawal from the EU was the penultimate symbol of unwillingness to cede national authority and identity to a larger European framework.
America isn’t immune from these tendencies. Witness the recent back-and-forth jibes between leaders of “blue” and “red” states over a possible third emergency financing package to help states hit hard by unanticipated COVID expenses.
Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell of the “red” team announced that he wouldn’t countenance a Congressional bailout of fiscally irresponsible “blue” states like New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo retorted that under the national tax and spending system, Kentucky gets a bailout every year, with New York and other higher-income states paying the bills.
How so? Kentucky is among the states that receives more in federal spending than it sends in taxes. New York’s fiscal balance is the opposite; its citizens pay far more in taxes than the state receives in federal spending. (Montana also receives more in federal spending than we taxpayers send to Washington.)
Human idiosyncrasies being what they are, these sorts of battles undoubtedly will continue to be fought in the years to come. But in the meantime, let’s celebrate our nation’s birthday and rejoice in the unity that has brought us this far.
Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and has taught at the University of Montana.
