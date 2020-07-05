Joanna Shelton: Consider foundations of national economy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we celebrate our nation’s birthday, it’s fitting to consider how our founders laid the foundation for the unified national economy we largely take for granted, even though the tug-of-war between states, especially over money, still surfaces among today’s political leaders.

The U.S. Constitution laid the main foundation. Subsequent laws, policies and constitutional amendments added to the edifice.

The Constitution replaced the Articles of Confederation, which had governed the looser confederation of states that existed during and immediately after the Revolutionary War, and it tried to correct some of the weaknesses inherent in that earlier document.

Its preamble sets the tone. “We, the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union…” signifies that the new government serves a united nation rather than a disparate collection of independent states.

Article I delineates the powers — and limitations — of the U.S. Congress and the states. One of its fundamental principles is that states must be treated equally and that states are part of a larger whole.