Joanna Shelton: Federal coronavirus response: Will we run out of ammunition?

How big is the latest emergency package? Let’s put these big numbers into some perspective.

The coronavirus spending bills of roughly $2.5 trillion amount to more than half (55%) of total federal spending in 2019 and lay claim to about 70% of our nation’s total tax receipts. Coupled with skyrocketing unemployment claims and plummeting individual and corporate tax receipts, this year’s federal deficit will be huge. National debt held by the public, already $17 trillion or nearly 80 % of our economy, will expand commensurately.

The Federal Reserve, for its part, has unleashed spending that likely will exceed its $4 trillion injection of funds into our economy during the Great Recession. Promising to buy not just U.S. Treasury securities but also corporate bonds to support companies at risk of bankruptcy, the Fed’s purchase of such securities will balloon its already large holdings from the Great Recession.

All this sounds fairly complicated, I realize; and again, I stress that given the scale of economic distress facing us, these measures are appropriate.

But while I’m no ideologue, I find myself wishing that Tea Partiers and other fiscal conservatives had kept their pressure on our nation’s leaders even as the White House reverted to Republican control in 2017.