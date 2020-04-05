Joanna Shelton: Federal coronavirus response: Will we run out of ammunition?

The Feds have brought out the big guns to fight mounting economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
President Donald Trump recently signed into law the nation’s largest-ever rescue package which, coupled with earlier measures, totals roughly $2.5 trillion. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero and promised to pump trillions of dollars into the economy. These steps aim to cushion a downturn expected to be worse than the 2008 Great Recession.
Politicians of all political stripes recognized the need for swift and massive federal aid to backstop an economy in freefall due to widespread closures of large and small businesses and the forced shutdown of the American consumer, now “sheltering at home”.
I agree that a decisive response was necessary to address this unprecedented threat to the nation’s economic health. That said, these measures will swell our federal spending and deficits to equally unprecedented proportions, with unpredictable ramifications in future years.
Long-time readers of my column know I periodically raise concern about the state of our nation’s finances. Prudent fiscal managers advise that a good time to improve the balance sheet is when the economy is strong. Why? Tax revenues generally rise when corporate and individual incomes rise; and spending on the social safety net – food stamps and unemployment insurance most notably – falls when times are good.
After the Great Recession, we saw that scenario play out to some degree. Political backlash from the large stimulus bill and bank bailout led Congress and the Barrack Obama Administration to agree to spending cuts which, despite continued tax relief measures, gradually brought the deficit down as the economy recovered.
By 2015, our deficit was 2.4% of the economy, or GDP, down from a high of nearly 10% in 2009.
But post-recession budget discipline was short-lived. In 2016, spending resumed its upward trend; and in 2017, newly elected President Trump successfully pushed for tax cuts on individuals and corporations, with no commensurate cuts in spending.
The result? Deficits continued their upward trajectory, increasing nearly 50% in three years. Last year’s deficit approached $1 trillion, and equally large, if not larger, deficits were predicted for coming years, even before this month’s emergency spending bills.
In sum, our deficits increased even as the economy boasted solid growth with the lowest unemployment in 50 years – surely a good time to prepare our nation’s finances for the inevitable rainy day.
The rainy day is here. In fact, it’s a veritable storm. And as with any storm, we responded as we had to, with elected officials constructing emergency backstops to protect the economy from the strong buffeting that is upon us.
How big is the latest emergency package? Let’s put these big numbers into some perspective.
The coronavirus spending bills of roughly $2.5 trillion amount to more than half (55%) of total federal spending in 2019 and lay claim to about 70% of our nation’s total tax receipts. Coupled with skyrocketing unemployment claims and plummeting individual and corporate tax receipts, this year’s federal deficit will be huge. National debt held by the public, already $17 trillion or nearly 80 % of our economy, will expand commensurately.
The Federal Reserve, for its part, has unleashed spending that likely will exceed its $4 trillion injection of funds into our economy during the Great Recession. Promising to buy not just U.S. Treasury securities but also corporate bonds to support companies at risk of bankruptcy, the Fed’s purchase of such securities will balloon its already large holdings from the Great Recession.
All this sounds fairly complicated, I realize; and again, I stress that given the scale of economic distress facing us, these measures are appropriate.
But while I’m no ideologue, I find myself wishing that Tea Partiers and other fiscal conservatives had kept their pressure on our nation’s leaders even as the White House reverted to Republican control in 2017.
We’ve learned repeatedly that economic growth won’t magically reduce deficits in the face of tax cuts and big spending; and we’re relying on hope that our ever-increasing national debt won’t pose serious problems for future Americans.
The question is, will the Feds have any ammunition left after this latest crisis passes by – and it surely will – and our nation faces another unexpected emergency that needs to be addressed?
And will our nation’s finances be so hopelessly mired in debt that politicians throw up their hands and simply give up the fight for any semblance of fiscal discipline?
Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and has taught at the University of Montana.
