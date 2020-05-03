Joanna Shelton: Lessons for business in coronavirus pandemic

Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.
We’ve all heard that saying at one time or another, advising us to keep our options open in any number of circumstances. And that’s a lesson manufacturers are learning when it comes to global supply chains.
What’s a supply chain? Quite simply, it’s a network of suppliers, distributors, and other entities that feed into the final manufacture or assembly of a product. Think of it as a sort of spider’s web, with components being supplied from the outer reaches of the web – often in different countries – and traveling toward the center, where final assembly takes place.
A well-designed and well-managed supply chain can help companies increase efficiency and reduce costs. But problems in a supply chain can badly disrupt a company’s business.
After China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001, companies around the world moved swiftly to set up manufacturing facilities in a country with a nearly limitless workforce coupled with low wages, lax environmental standards, and often generous financial incentives to set up shop in its coastal areas.
China quickly became known as “factory to the world”. It now sits at the center of global supply chains that have spokes throughout Asia and the world, churning out a large percentage of global production of everything from toys and footwear to increasingly hi-tech products like mobile phones and industrial robots.
While China’s own companies have grown in size and competitiveness, China has relied heavily on foreign investment and the jobs it creates to fuel rapid economic growth. That model is now under stress for a number of reasons.
In recent years, wages and other input prices have risen, and foreign companies have experienced varying degrees of official harassment or business barriers. These factors, combined with America’s trade war with China, have increased the costs and uncertainties of doing business there. As a result, some companies and their suppliers have begun to shift portions of their production outside of China.
Severe disruptions caused by COVID-19 are accelerating that trend. As illness spread throughout China, more and more factories closed, leading to shortages of parts and finished products in many industries.
For example, Hubei province, center of China’s outbreak, is a major producer of auto parts. The shutdown of factories there caused Nissan, Honda, Toyota, and Hyundai to close auto production facilities outside of China.
Apple iPhone suppliers are shifting some production to Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India. And companies in other industries in America, Europe, and elsewhere are reassessing their global production strategies.
Governments are adding to the pressure. The Trump Administration and bipartisan members of Congress have raised concern about America’s heavy reliance on China for production of medicines, medical supplies, rare earth metals, and other potentially sensitive items. India also comes in for concern as the major producer of generic drugs for American consumers.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called for Japan to reduce its dependence on China for key manufacturing components. His government included $2.2 billion in an emergency economic package adopted April 7 to aid companies’ efforts to relocate supply chains to Japan and other Asian countries.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is offering foreign firms generous financial incentives to move manufacturing production from China to India. And the European Union’s trade commissioner has said the bloc will seek to reduce its dependence on China in light of disruptions caused by COVID-19.
Will these moves spell the end of China as a manufacturing powerhouse? No. For one reason, China’s vast middle class, larger than the entire U.S. population, remains an attractive market for companies around the world. It makes sense to produce goods close to their final market.
For firms looking for the lowest cost products, such as Walmart, China will remain a viable and important supplier. And China’s own manufacturers account for a growing share of global production in a range of industries.
But change is bound to come as we slowly edge toward a new normal in America and other countries. Companies will build redundancies, or duplication, in their supply chains, reducing their vulnerability to shut-downs in the face of supply disruptions – and potentially raising their costs, as well.
Governments, too, will continue to assess the risks of heavy reliance on one country – particularly a competitor like China – as the major supplier of critical goods and components.
Ten years from now, the China-centric supply chain model will likely look very different from its pre-COVID days.
Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and has taught at the University of Montana.
