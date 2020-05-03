Joanna Shelton: Lessons for business in coronavirus pandemic

While China’s own companies have grown in size and competitiveness, China has relied heavily on foreign investment and the jobs it creates to fuel rapid economic growth. That model is now under stress for a number of reasons.

In recent years, wages and other input prices have risen, and foreign companies have experienced varying degrees of official harassment or business barriers. These factors, combined with America’s trade war with China, have increased the costs and uncertainties of doing business there. As a result, some companies and their suppliers have begun to shift portions of their production outside of China.

Severe disruptions caused by COVID-19 are accelerating that trend. As illness spread throughout China, more and more factories closed, leading to shortages of parts and finished products in many industries.

For example, Hubei province, center of China’s outbreak, is a major producer of auto parts. The shutdown of factories there caused Nissan, Honda, Toyota, and Hyundai to close auto production facilities outside of China.

Apple iPhone suppliers are shifting some production to Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India. And companies in other industries in America, Europe, and elsewhere are reassessing their global production strategies.