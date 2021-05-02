Joanna Shelton: Support for worker training

We all know how hard it can be to find a good electrician, plumber, or other skilled worker to maintain our homes. Businesses, large and small, face the same problem.
A bill recently signed into law by Governor Greg Gianforte will support worker training in these and other trades through tax credits for employers.
Arguably, businesses should be self-interested enough to offer such training without government incentives. But in the less-than-ideal world of preferential tax credits, giving businesses an extra reason to train much-needed workers is better than many — and the program will benefit workers as well as businesses.
As reported in the Missoulian (April 19, 2021), “The Montana Trades Education Credit, or HB 252 as it was officially called in the state Legislature, provides $1 million per year in 50% tax credits to businesses for qualified training and education expenses.
“Businesses can claim up to $2,000 per employee and up to $25,000 per year. Only ‘trades’ businesses can qualify, and the definitions listed in the bill's language include painters, roofers, truckers and welders.”
This law should provide a much-needed boost to worker training to fill the many skilled trades jobs essential to our economy. Such workers are currently in short supply. And even more trained workers will be needed in coming years if the Joe Biden Administration and Congress pass a bill to improve America’s roads, ports, telecommunication and energy networks, and other infrastructure.
Providing a pathway for entry-level workers or more seasoned employees to gain necessary skills will offer opportunities for better-than-average paying jobs. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the average electrician in Montana earns about $61,000 a year. Average annual earnings for plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters is about $57,000; and for welders it’s roughly $47,000.
The new Montana trades law offers tax credits for education and training provided in the classroom or online; or on-site at the workplace, with training customized to the employer’s specific needs.
A number of Montana colleges and universities offer training programs for many of the trades eligible for tax credits. And the U.S. Department of Labor provides links to worker training resources for employers and employees in Montana and other states.
While this approach to augmenting the number of skilled workers is welcome, another option is apprenticeships — offering new workers training while working full time for pay under the tutelage of a trainer or more seasoned employee.
The Montana Department of Labor runs a “registered apprenticeship program,” helping to link potential workers with business or union sponsors and to craft training programs that meet their needs.
As valuable as apprenticeships can be, companies need to assure their more seasoned employees that by training a younger and presumably lower paid worker, the seasoned worker won’t be laid off.
This fear — that longer-serving workers may simply be training their replacements — has kept the use of apprenticeships in America at much lower levels than, say, in Germany, where job protection is stronger. Apprenticeships as paid on-the-job training are the main path to employment for young Germans not wishing to pursue a college education.
However it’s done — through tax credits, apprenticeships, or other means — taking steps to build a stronger, more skilled workforce will be welcome news for anyone interested in a vibrant, diversified economy.
The Montana Trades Education Credit law appears to be a good addition to the toolbox. But legislators should monitor the program’s performance to assure that taxpayer funds are used in efficient and effective ways.
Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and has taught at the University of Montana.