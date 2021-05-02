Joanna Shelton: Support for worker training

We all know how hard it can be to find a good electrician, plumber, or other skilled worker to maintain our homes. Businesses, large and small, face the same problem.

A bill recently signed into law by Governor Greg Gianforte will support worker training in these and other trades through tax credits for employers.

Arguably, businesses should be self-interested enough to offer such training without government incentives. But in the less-than-ideal world of preferential tax credits, giving businesses an extra reason to train much-needed workers is better than many — and the program will benefit workers as well as businesses.

As reported in the Missoulian (April 19, 2021), “The Montana Trades Education Credit, or HB 252 as it was officially called in the state Legislature, provides $1 million per year in 50% tax credits to businesses for qualified training and education expenses.

“Businesses can claim up to $2,000 per employee and up to $25,000 per year. Only ‘trades’ businesses can qualify, and the definitions listed in the bill's language include painters, roofers, truckers and welders.”