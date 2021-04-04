Joanna Shelton: Support still needed for US economy

We’re fortunate that interest rates are very low and that the Federal Reserve aims to keep them that way at least until 2024. This means that interest payments on our federal debt also are low and don’t add much to our overall spending levels. (When the Treasury Department sells U.S. Government bonds and notes to finance federal spending, it then pays interest to bond and note holders. Low interest rates mean low payments to holders of U.S. Government debt.)

But this picture won’t last forever. If we’re fortunate, self-driven economic activity will rebound by later this year and hopefully carry forward into next year and beyond.

And we can’t count on interest rates to remain low forever. Some analysts fear a resurgence of inflation from all the extra stimulus being put into our economy by Congress’ COVID relief packages and the Federal Reserve’s large asset purchases. Even without inflation, the Fed surely will raise interest rates when our economy and employment levels rebound.

I’ve said it before, but there are only two ways to bring our federal spending and revenues into closer alignment. And that is by cutting our spending (or at least slowing its growth) and/or raising revenue through taxes (either higher rates or fewer tax breaks).

It’s simple math.