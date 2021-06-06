Joanna Shelton: Transport ills hurt economy

I love watching long freight trains that wind through Montana’s valleys and over steep mountain passes. I eye the containers stacked two high on each car, reading the names on each. Most come from China and Korea, some from Japan.

Have you ever wondered about the route those containers take to make it to our area? They’re filled with consumer goods of all kinds, parts for manufacturers, and other items, all destined for customers who ordered them from across the seas.

Like the rest of us during these strange COVID times, each container has a story to tell of the disruptions COVID has wrought on their long journey across the ocean.

We all recall the large cargo ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal in March. It blocked traffic for days, causing countless delays in delivery and forcing many ships to detour around the southern coast of Africa.

Less visible, but just as disruptive to commerce, are COVID-induced bottlenecks and staffing shortages that are delaying deliveries and affecting businesses and consumers.

Home-bound American consumers began binge buying household items, electronics, and clothing as 2020 neared its end, and the pace has picked up in 2021.