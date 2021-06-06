Joanna Shelton: Transport ills hurt economy

I love watching long freight trains that wind through Montana’s valleys and over steep mountain passes. I eye the containers stacked two high on each car, reading the names on each. Most come from China and Korea, some from Japan.
Have you ever wondered about the route those containers take to make it to our area? They’re filled with consumer goods of all kinds, parts for manufacturers, and other items, all destined for customers who ordered them from across the seas.
Like the rest of us during these strange COVID times, each container has a story to tell of the disruptions COVID has wrought on their long journey across the ocean.
We all recall the large cargo ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal in March. It blocked traffic for days, causing countless delays in delivery and forcing many ships to detour around the southern coast of Africa.
Less visible, but just as disruptive to commerce, are COVID-induced bottlenecks and staffing shortages that are delaying deliveries and affecting businesses and consumers.
Home-bound American consumers began binge buying household items, electronics, and clothing as 2020 neared its end, and the pace has picked up in 2021.
Many of these orders were filled by producers in Asia and elsewhere. But American manufacturers also felt the surge in demand. U.S. factories reopened or began producing at full capacity to meet the growing appetite for cars, trucks, refrigerators, and other consumer durables.
This surge in demand came after a COVID-induced slumber, when global and domestic shippers idled ships, airplanes, and trucks or put them in storage due to the sudden collapse of economic activity in America and the world.
Now these shippers are struggling to overcome new pandemic-related challenges.
Ocean shipping crew numbers have suffered as COVID plagues the Philippines, India, and other countries that traditionally supply large numbers of sea farers.
Another bottleneck stems from limitations in America’s port capacity. Heavily laden container ships from Asia began backing up at Los Angeles, Long Beach, and other west coast ports as demand surged last fall. Worker shortages due to COVID slowed the unlading process, and long-neglected rail facilities at many ports constrained the movement of containers once unloaded. Port storage facilities soon were filled to capacity.
Compounding the problem of moving containers from ports to customers across the country is a shortage of long-haul trucks and drivers. Trucks hauled 73% of all freight in America in 2019, according to the American Trucking Associations.
COVID sidelined some truck drivers, whose ranks already were thinning due to retirements and the difficulty of attracting younger drivers into a solitary life on the road. Higher pay is helping to some extent but still leaves the industry scrambling to fill over 100,000 openings per year.
Railroads have weathered the COVID storm reasonably well, but they’ve been buffeted by big changes in the U.S. economy. Sharp declines in oil and coal production and demand, coupled with trade wars that hit agriculture and manufacturing, led to layoffs and a big drop in shipments in 2019 into 2020. COVID shutdowns amplified that trend. But increased automation, longer trains, and other efficiencies have helped profitability, while total freight shipments rebounded strongly in March and April of this year.
Prolonged difficulties in ocean and land transport have been a boon to air cargo. Airlines, hit hard by last year’s collapse in passenger travel, carried record high volumes of cargo in March 2021, according to the International Air Transport Association. Cargo now accounts for about one-third of airlines’ business and has kept some long-haul services cash positive.
Some of these transportation bottlenecks will ease as more countries get control over COVID numbers and as consumer demand returns to a steadier state. But other bottlenecks, such as outmoded or inefficient port infrastructure and driver shortages, will require longer-term fixes.
In the near term, we can expect continued disruptions to deliveries, occasional shortages of goods, and higher prices. These transportation difficulties will contribute to an uneven recovery for our COVID-battered economy.
Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and has taught at the University of Montana.