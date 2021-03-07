Joanna Shelton: U.S.-China competition heats up

It couldn’t come at a worse time, with America’s economy still struggling due to the COVID pandemic.
A global shortage of computer chips, essential building blocks for products of all kinds, has shut down some auto assembly lines in America and abroad and hit other industries as well.
Workers in idled plants will lose pay, and parts suppliers and their employees also will suffer from reduced orders.
The auto industry’s problems throw into sharp relief the importance of resilient and reliable supply chains to keep manufacturing plants open and to meet the needs of consumers in a wide range of industries, including health care and high tech.
In recognition of this fact, President Joe Biden issued an executive order Feb. 24, calling for a 100-day review of our potential vulnerabilities and a longer-term review with recommendations for bolstering our access to critical materials and technologies.
“The United States needs resilient, diverse and secure supply chains to ensure our economic prosperity and national security,” the order begins. “Pandemics and other biological threats, cyber-attacks, climate shocks and extreme weather events, terrorist attacks, geopolitical and economic competition, and other conditions can reduce critical manufacturing capacity and the availability and integrity of critical goods, products and services.”
Biden’s order builds on steps taken by the Donald Trump Administration, but the Biden Administration plans to work more closely with allies and like-minded countries in Asia and Europe to strengthen supply chains and reduce reliance on China and other potentially unfriendly countries.
Biden also ignored U.S. business objections and, according to the Wall Street Journal, will allow a Trump-ordered rule to take effect, giving the Commerce Department authority to block technology transactions with China that it determines pose a threat to national security.
Although U.S. firms are leaders in semiconductor innovation and sales, America’s share of global production has fallen to about 12%. Taiwan is now the world’s largest producer and figures prominently in Biden Administration plans for collaboration, including in rebuilding production capacity on U.S. soil.
One of Taiwan’s largest chip manufacturers is building a plant in America, and others reportedly are considering the same move.
But U.S. concerns aren’t limited to computer chips. Critical and rare earth minerals; pharmaceutical ingredients; items necessary to combat disease and pandemics, including personal protective equipment; and other items important to U.S. economic and national security are highlighted in Biden’s order.
All this activity comes as China itself has set the goal of reducing its reliance on U.S. and other foreign source components for its critical industries, as part of its China 2025 initiative.
So a competition is definitely underway. But there’s another, geopolitical risk that should be considered as we move forward.
Will increased American reliance on Taiwan in shoring up our supply chains accelerate a potential move by China to finally and firmly bring Taiwan under its control?
Self-governed since 1949, Taiwan for decades has had a democratically elected government. But China views the island as a “renegade province” and has never renounced the use of force to resolve disputes over its status. Consider the fact that President Xi Jinping didn’t hesitate last year to violate China’s treaty with the United Kingdom guaranteeing Hong Kong’s freedoms under its “one country-two systems” pledge.
Although America supplies arms to Taiwan and maintains strong political and economic ties, we don’t recognize Taiwan as a sovereign government and have always maintained a posture of “strategic ambiguity” over the question of whether we would come to Taiwan’s defense if attacked by China.
It’s possible that closer economic cooperation between Taiwan and an American-led group of like-minded countries will deter China from taking aggressive actions against Taiwan.
Or President Xi could conclude that China can’t afford to see Taiwan’s cutting-edge technologies fall more firmly into the embrace of China’s biggest global competitors.
The future of this competition promises to be very “interesting”.
Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and has taught at the University of Montana.