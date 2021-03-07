Joanna Shelton: U.S.-China competition heats up

Biden’s order builds on steps taken by the Donald Trump Administration, but the Biden Administration plans to work more closely with allies and like-minded countries in Asia and Europe to strengthen supply chains and reduce reliance on China and other potentially unfriendly countries.

Biden also ignored U.S. business objections and, according to the Wall Street Journal, will allow a Trump-ordered rule to take effect, giving the Commerce Department authority to block technology transactions with China that it determines pose a threat to national security.

Although U.S. firms are leaders in semiconductor innovation and sales, America’s share of global production has fallen to about 12%. Taiwan is now the world’s largest producer and figures prominently in Biden Administration plans for collaboration, including in rebuilding production capacity on U.S. soil.

One of Taiwan’s largest chip manufacturers is building a plant in America, and others reportedly are considering the same move.

But U.S. concerns aren’t limited to computer chips. Critical and rare earth minerals; pharmaceutical ingredients; items necessary to combat disease and pandemics, including personal protective equipment; and other items important to U.S. economic and national security are highlighted in Biden’s order.