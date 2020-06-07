Joanna Shelton: U.S.-China Conflict: Hong Kong in the Middle

It also is a vibrant commercial and financial center, playing host to thousands of American and other foreign companies doing business in Asia and boasting a stock market third in size after New York and London.

“One country, two systems” is a phrase commonly used to describe Hong Kong’s status within China. At least until now.

In recent years, China has steadily encroached on Hong Kong’s freedoms and in May imposed a controversial national security law that threatens to seriously restrict the territory’s freedom of speech and assembly and other civil liberties.

As Beijing tightened its grip, pro-democracy activists took to the streets, leading to protracted and sometimes violent clashes between demonstrators and police beginning in June 2019. The new national security law bans virtually all such expressions of discontent. It also allows mainland Chinese security forces to operate in Hong Kong, something that hasn’t been allowed before.

Under U.S. law, the State Department must report to Congress annually on Hong Kong’s status as a separate and distinct entity entitled to special tariff treatment for its exports to America, more lenient access to visas for travel, and other benefits not granted to China.