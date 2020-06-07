Joanna Shelton: U.S.-China Conflict: Hong Kong in the Middle

Sometimes called “Pearl of the Orient,” Hong Kong has featured prominently in the news recently as President Donald Trump ratchets up pressure on China for tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous region in the Pearl River delta.
Among other measures, Trump threatened to rescind Hong Kong’s special trade status under U.S. law that treats Hong Kong as an entity separate from the People’s Republic of China.
What does this mean and why is it important? First a little history.
Hong Kong was governed by the United Kingdom since the first Opium War in 1842, with the UK later gaining more territory and then a 99-year lease in 1898. In preparation for the handover of Hong Kong to China in 1997, a Sino-British Joint Declaration in 1984 laid out the terms and conditions of China’s restored sovereignty over the territory.
The Joint Declaration is to last 50 years — until 2047 — during which time Hong Kong is supposed to retain a great deal of autonomy as a separate commercial and financial center, with greater political freedoms than in mainland China and a Western-style rule of law.
Hong Kong operates as a separate customs territory — with its own import tariffs; its own customs officers examining goods crossing the border; and membership in the World Trade Organization separate from China.
It also is a vibrant commercial and financial center, playing host to thousands of American and other foreign companies doing business in Asia and boasting a stock market third in size after New York and London.
“One country, two systems” is a phrase commonly used to describe Hong Kong’s status within China. At least until now.
In recent years, China has steadily encroached on Hong Kong’s freedoms and in May imposed a controversial national security law that threatens to seriously restrict the territory’s freedom of speech and assembly and other civil liberties.
As Beijing tightened its grip, pro-democracy activists took to the streets, leading to protracted and sometimes violent clashes between demonstrators and police beginning in June 2019. The new national security law bans virtually all such expressions of discontent. It also allows mainland Chinese security forces to operate in Hong Kong, something that hasn’t been allowed before.
Under U.S. law, the State Department must report to Congress annually on Hong Kong’s status as a separate and distinct entity entitled to special tariff treatment for its exports to America, more lenient access to visas for travel, and other benefits not granted to China.
On May 27, Secretary Mike Pompeo told Congress that Hong Kong no longer warrants such treatment, saying “No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground."
On May 30, Trump said he would revoke Hong Kong’s special trade privileges and its preferential status as a separate travel territory from China.
This means Hong Kong will be treated officially as part of China, losing the special status it has enjoyed for many years. The impact is as much political and psychological as it is economic, although the economic effects are likely to grow over time as sanctions take hold.
Trump could extend the same high tariffs on Chinese exports to Hong Kong’s exports; impose export controls on sales of sensitive U.S. technology to Hong Kong businesses; and restrict visas for Hong Kong travelers to America.
China has said it will retaliate in its own way and time, much as it did when Trump imposed high tariffs on Chinese exports.
Few firms or individuals will emerge winners.
According to the State Department, “There are more than 1,300 U.S. firms … and approximately 85,000 American residents in Hong Kong.” They and other Western companies and financial institutions will likely shift operations gradually to Japan, Singapore, and other Asian locations for accessing the broader Asian market.
Although two-way trade in goods and services between Hong Kong and America is relatively limited — just $67 billion in 2018 — America enjoys a healthy surplus, making our exports vulnerable to Chinese retaliation.
American firms with affiliates in China also have reason to worry that China will focus some of its retaliation on them.
But Hong Kong will be the biggest loser, as the territory gets squeezed from both directions — China and America. People there will lose both their freedoms and their livelihoods in this geopolitical tug-of-war.
Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and has taught at the University of Montana.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.