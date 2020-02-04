Joanna Shelton: US-China trade deal an uncertain win

On Jan. 15, President Donald Trump and a senior Chinese government official signed a trade deal, bringing an uneasy truce in the festering trade war between the two countries.
Although the agreement is billed as “phase one,” Trump himself has said it’s not clear whether another, bigger deal — which would get to the heart of American concerns about China’s industrial and trade policies — will be negotiated and signed before November’s election.
As for the current deal, time will tell if it brings the results that are promised and hoped for.
A key part of “phase one” is China’s commitment to increase purchases of U.S. industrial goods, agricultural products, energy and services to the tune of $200 billion over two years — over and above the purchases it made in 2017, which totaled $186 billion.
Fully 24 of 91 pages are devoted to listing, in excruciating detail, the sorts of products and services China can select from in fulfilling this commitment. Items range from the very large — nuclear reactors; aircraft; wheat, barley, oats and corn; motor cars; and financial services; to the very particular — glands and other organs for organotherapeutic uses, dried, whether or not powdered; uncalcinated petroleum coke; and essential oils, concentrates and absolutes.
The deal also calls for China to improve the protection and enforcement of intellectual property, i.e., trademarks, trade secrets, patents, and copyrights, an issue which has been a staple of American complaints about China for decades — and which a number of previous trade agreements with China have aimed at correcting, without complete success.
And the agreement aims to end China’s too-frequent practice of forcing American companies to transfer technology and know-how to competitors in China as a condition of accessing China’s large market — something China committed not to do when it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001.
Like the recently negotiated U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement, the deal with China includes a commitment to avoid manipulating exchange rates to gain a competitive advantage over other countries. Perhaps in return for China’s agreement to this language, the U.S. Treasury Department rescinded last summer’s designation of China as a currency manipulator just a few days before the agreement’s signing.
Because a deal was reached, the additional high tariffs Trump had threatened on even more Chinese exports weren’t imposed. That said, high tariffs on both sides will remain in place on hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of trade.
In addition, China is ramping up efforts to reduce its reliance on U.S. electronics and other essential components of its own high tech products. For example, the Chinese government ordered its agencies to replace foreign computers and software with domestically produced versions. The government also is offering big incentives to attract foreign researchers and Chinese expatriates to conduct research and development activities in China. In the longer run, these moves are likely to reduce U.S. high tech firms’ competitive position in the global market.
As for agriculture, a big concern for Montana, it’s not clear that promised Chinese purchases will occur; or if they do, whether they will erase losses suffered by farmers and ranchers whose exports have fallen sharply during the trade war. For one thing, Chinese buyers have shifted purchases toward Brazil, Argentina, Russia and other producers; once lost, markets can be hard to regain.
Moreover, it’s highly unlikely China can even begin to meet the administration’s target of $40 billion in additional agricultural imports in 2020, as compared to 2017. That number is more than four times higher than the value of all agricultural products America exported to China in 2019 and more than double the 2017 level.
The same doubts exist about China’s ability to meet the deal’s target of $200 billion in additional imports across the board.
The bottom line? It’s a modest agreement that makes progress in some areas but promises more than it probably can deliver, especially on increased U.S. exports to China. If it’s even partially successful, though, it will begin to undo some of the trade war’s damage to American farmers, ranchers and manufacturers.
However, this phase one deal doesn’t address the heart of U.S. complaints about Chinese subsidies, industrial policies and state-supported industries. That’s where the real challenge lies. And the failure to find ways to address these concerns guarantees that the U.S.-China battle for technological supremacy will live on, with more skirmishes yet to be fought.
Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and teaches occasionally at the University of Montana.