Joanna Shelton: US-China trade deal an uncertain win

As for agriculture, a big concern for Montana, it’s not clear that promised Chinese purchases will occur; or if they do, whether they will erase losses suffered by farmers and ranchers whose exports have fallen sharply during the trade war. For one thing, Chinese buyers have shifted purchases toward Brazil, Argentina, Russia and other producers; once lost, markets can be hard to regain.

Moreover, it’s highly unlikely China can even begin to meet the administration’s target of $40 billion in additional agricultural imports in 2020, as compared to 2017. That number is more than four times higher than the value of all agricultural products America exported to China in 2019 and more than double the 2017 level.

The same doubts exist about China’s ability to meet the deal’s target of $200 billion in additional imports across the board.

The bottom line? It’s a modest agreement that makes progress in some areas but promises more than it probably can deliver, especially on increased U.S. exports to China. If it’s even partially successful, though, it will begin to undo some of the trade war’s damage to American farmers, ranchers and manufacturers.

However, this phase one deal doesn’t address the heart of U.S. complaints about Chinese subsidies, industrial policies and state-supported industries. That’s where the real challenge lies. And the failure to find ways to address these concerns guarantees that the U.S.-China battle for technological supremacy will live on, with more skirmishes yet to be fought.

Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and teaches occasionally at the University of Montana.

