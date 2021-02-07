Joanna Shelton: US economy shrinks

“The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus, including progress on vaccinations. The ongoing public health crisis continues to weigh on economic activity, employment, and inflation, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook.”

What this means is that the path to recovery remains rocky, with a great deal of uncertainty ahead. And even as the economy recovers, the job market will be slower to follow.

This uncertainty — and the fact that real people lie behind these numbers — explains why the Federal Reserve, International Monetary Fund, and other leading forecasters have urged elected officials to continue efforts to support the economy and its workers and households.

The Coronavirus relief acts passed by Congress last year put money into pockets and prevented an even worse collapse in spending than we saw. But most of those benefits have expired, which is why the Joe Biden administration and many in Congress are proposing a new round of stimulus spending to support incomes and the economy.