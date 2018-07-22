Small businesses have an enormous impact in Montana communities and on the U.S. economy. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, more than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, creating two out of every three new jobs each year. These businesses carry a huge responsibility in the economic health of the state. That’s why it’s vital that business owners are aware of the types of scams that could threaten their bottom line.
A study recently released by Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific found that many companies have fallen for the number one small business scam: credit card fraud. This happens when a scammer calls a business and convinces an employee or business owner that they have lost their credit card information and they need you to provide it to them again over the phone. Businesses in Montana have been the victim of other scams such as buying fake advertising lists or fake tech support.
Montana has 106,789 small businesses, according to the most current federal data available. These small business statistics for Montana do not include all self-employed individuals working in our state. The latest data shows the number of self-employed persons in Montana including nonprofits.
Since small businesses are typically small offices with employees wearing many hats, it can be easy for a con artist to sneak something by them. On any given day a small business owner can find themselves opening the doors, making the coffee, doing the books and speaking with clients. Blood sweat, and tears are put into a small business and it can be all too easy to fall for the quick and easy scam. It’s hard enough to run a small business without trying to see through who is genuinely trying to help you.
As scammers become more creative, we can arm ourselves with education and tools to combat those trying to tear down Montana's small businesses.
Here are some of the top scams BBB has found targeting small businesses:
Credit card company imposter
Typically involves impersonation of a bank or other credit card issuer. Under the guise of verifying account information, con artists try to fool their targets into sharing credit card or banking information.
Tech support
Starts with a call or an alarming pop-up message. Scammers pretend to be from a well-known company. The goal is to collect money, gain access to the computer, or both. They may ask the employee to pay them to fix a problem they don’t really have or enroll the business in a non-existent or useless computer maintenance program
Fake invoice/ supplier bill
Scammers pose as top executives and email instructions to employees to pay a vendor or bill. The money sent is wired to a scammer-run account.
Directory/Yellow Pages scam
Businesses should be wary of providing basic information over the phone such as the business’ address, phone number and email. Businesses who provide this information to scammers that pose as Yellow Pages or another business directory are often billed hundreds of dollars for allegedly buying an ad or providing listing services.
The local BBB will also be at the MT Economic Update Seminar where the MT Chamber will be providing mid-year projections on the economy from a local, state and national level.