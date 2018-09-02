Do you find it hard to resist a good, sweet chocolate-covered toffee bar or an ice cream sundae topped with double-fudge caramel sauce and candy bits?
If you do, you’re not alone. And you also aren’t alone in not knowing that Americans pay two to three times more for sugar than do consumers in most other countries.
As the Trump Administration’s battles with our major trading partners grind on, Americans can be forgiven for believing the United States has no major trade or investment barriers that distort our market, raise prices for consumers, or otherwise make it hard for foreign firms wishing to access our market.
In the case of sugar, U.S. trade barriers and government price supports raise the price, making it harder for American candy makers and confectioners to compete against foreign competitors here and abroad. Soft drink manufacturers have replaced sugar with cheaper high-fructose corn syrup, considered less healthy by some analysts. And home-baked cakes and cookies cost far more than they would absent U.S. protection of our sugar industry.
One group that likes these policies, though, is our sugar beet and cane growers.
While America has one of the most open markets in the world, we are not the most open; and the administration’s new tariffs are adding to the list of products receiving protection from foreign competitors.
U.S. industries benefiting from relatively high protection include alcohol and tobacco, with a 19 percent average tariff (tax) on imports. Dairy producers benefit from a 17 percent import tariff, coupled with government price supports and subsidized insurance.
The average import tax on agricultural imports is 9 percent, more than double the tariff on non-agricultural imports. We still ban imports of sheep and goat meat from Europe due to a late 1990s outbreak of disease that has long since been contained.
American makers of clothing and footwear — yes, there still are some — benefit from various market protections, including high tariffs (up to 70 percent for some footwear) and other rules aimed at limiting foreign competition.
Steel has been, and remains, one of the most protected industries in America, with tariffs and other trade restrictions imposed by various administrations since the 1960s. Now aluminum is joining the club.
President Trump has threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on auto imports. But U.S. auto makers have unanimously opposed the move, making this the first example in my experience of a president trying to protect an industry that doesn’t want protection.
And then there’s light trucks.
Foreign auto makers wishing to export pickup trucks to America are hit with a 25 percent tariff dating back to a U.S.-European trade spat in the 1960s. To avoid this tax, some of them ship finished trucks to America, disassemble them, and then reassemble them in the United States, adding to the final price for U.S. consumers (and adding a few jobs for Americans).
This is just a partial list of American industries that benefit from some kind of import protection or government policies that raise prices for consumers and discriminate against foreign exporters.
Why focus on American trade barriers? Because in trade negotiations, it usually takes two to tango. We give something in order to get something we want, e.g., improved market access for our own exporters and investors.
And in trade negotiations, we normally state quite clearly to the other country exactly what it is we’re looking for in the way of changes to their policies.
Both of these elements appear to be missing in the Trump Administration’s approach.
Farmers and ranchers in Montana and across America have worked hard to break open markets in Asia and elsewhere for our wheat, beef, barley, sorghum and other commodities. Those markets are now at risk due to foreign retaliation against the president’s wide-ranging tariffs.
What’s more, America’s trade negotiators are stretched very thin these days, and little or no talking is taking place with most of our trading partners —although a partial agreement with Mexico on changes to NAFTA was recently announced.
You can’t open foreign markets if you don’t have a clear game plan and you’re not even talking. Sad to say, America’s exporters and Montana’s farmers and ranchers had better prepare to be in this “war” for the long term.