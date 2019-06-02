June will see President Donald Trump logging thousands of air miles as he travels to Europe and Asia for summits with foreign leaders and commemoration of World War II’s momentous D-Day invasion.
Nearly all the countries he’ll visit face a range of difficult domestic challenges that preoccupy their leaders, even as Trump presses them to address issues of concern to him and his administration.
Trump begins with a state visit to the United Kingdom, where his counterpart, Prime Minister Theresa May, is a weak, lame duck leader.
Due to her failure to deliver Brexit — British exit from the European Union — May announced her resignation as Conservative Party leader effective June 7. She will serve as prime minister until a successor is chosen by her party.
May’s impending resignation means no progress can be made on a number of important bilateral initiatives, including a trade agreement ensuring continued access to each country’s market for exports of manufactured goods, agricultural products, and services after Britain exits the EU.
May’s resignation also increases the likelihood that the UK will exit the EU with no agreement in place by the October 31 deadline. With the British economy already slowing, in part due to business and consumer uncertainty over the future, a “hard Brexit” will subject the UK economy to potentially serious disruptions.
While in Europe, Trump also will meet with the Irish Prime Minister and then travel to France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day — which will feature our own “Miss Montana” aircraft and Missoula-based jumpers reenacting the nighttime drop of U.S. paratroopers behind German lines.
France’s pro-EU president, Emmanuel Macron, is under heavy pressure from leftwing activists — and sometimes violent demonstrators — seeking better economic conditions for lower-paid workers and retirees and from right-wingers seeking limits on immigration and a rollback of EU rules and regulations.
These pressures on Macron, coupled with Trump’s imposition of high tariffs on French steel exports and his threat of tariffs on autos, reduces the likelihood that Macron will bend in his opposition to including agriculture in negotiations on a U.S.-EU trade agreement to augment rules currently in place.
At the end of June, Trump travels to Japan for a summit with twenty leaders of the world’s largest countries, the annual “Group of 20” gathering.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — who faces elections in July — hosted Trump in a lavish state visit in late May, aimed at solidifying strong personal ties with America’s president as the two countries grapple with a range of difficult trade issues.
Trump’s threat of high tariffs on Japanese auto exports and his refusal to exempt Japan from high tariffs on steel exports forces Abe to walk a delicate path — needing to show strength in standing up for his own exporters, while maintaining Trump’s support for a hard line against North Korean nuclear threats and China’s growing military assertiveness.
Abe’s domestic political position is also clouded by a slowing economy, due in part to fallout from the U.S.-China trade conflict and, to a lesser extent, from U.S. tariffs. The economy’s slowdown is raising doubts about Abe’s plans to raise the consumption tax in October to reduce Japan’s large national debt, now about 235 percent of Japan’s economy — the highest in the world.
But U.S.-Japan issues won’t be the main focus of Trump’s June visit to Osaka for the G-20 summit. Leaders of China, Russia, India, Germany and other countries will attend, offering the opportunity for face-to-face meetings to address bilateral issues of concern.
Top on that list is China. Until recently, speculation abounded that Trump would meet with President Xi Jinping to seal a deal on a trade agreement addressing U.S. concerns about unfair Chinese trade practices, including theft of U.S. technology.
But the recent break in negotiations, coupled with Trump’s imposition of high tariffs on all Chinese exports and his administration’s moves against Chinese investment and specific companies, raise doubts about whether any meaningful progress can be made toward an agreement by end-June.
And while Xi is China’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, he nonetheless faces domestic pressure not to “kowtow” to America’s president. Moreover, as Xi knows better than anyone, his own economy faces serious risks that could jeopardize growth and employment — and political stability — if not handled deftly. A long-term trade war with America won’t help the economy’s prospects.
President Trump has his work cut out for him as he embarks on his ambitious overseas travels.