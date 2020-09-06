Covid economy: Slow recovery ahead

But America’s unemployment rate, which peaked at 14.7% in April and remained at 10.2% in July, has far exceeded that of other major developed economies.

Ironically, China, hit with COVID in late 2019, is doing better than most countries. After shrinking nearly 7% in the first quarter of this year, its economy bounced back and grew a reported 3.2% in the April–June period. China’s exports also have surged recently, in part because manufacturers in so many other countries remain at reduced levels of production due to COVID shutdowns and supply interruptions.

And despite hopeful signs that Europe’s economy might be recovering in the third quarter, the most recent indicators of business activity suggest the rebound is stalling as COVID cases resume an upward trend.

What does all this portend for the future?

There’s a lot of truth in the saying, “We’re all in the same boat.” The collective global slowdown will make it harder for all economies to pull out of their current depression-like conditions. No single economy can act as an “engine,” pulling other economies up with it via the many trade and financial linkages forged between countries in the decades since World War II.