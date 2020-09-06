Covid economy: Slow recovery ahead

It’s clear to all Americans that the COVID pandemic is wreaking havoc on our economy and labor force. The same factors that have caused the worst U.S. economic downturn since the Great Depression are battering foreign economies with much the same force.
COVID-inspired shutdowns of businesses, social gatherings and travel took hold in much of the world outside China beginning in March. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development reported an “unprecedented” drop in its 37 member countries’ GDP, or economies, of nearly 10% in the March–June period.
“This is the largest drop ever recorded for the OECD area, significantly larger than the (minus) 2.3% recorded in the first quarter of 2009, at the height of the financial crisis,” the OECD noted.
America’s economy shrank 9.5% in the second quarter, but many countries have fared far worse.
India’s economy plunged a shocking 24% in quarter two. The United Kingdom, grappling simultaneously with serious Brexit dislocations and COVID lockdown effects, saw its economy shrink 20.4%, the worst downturn in a century. France, Italy, Canada and the wider European Union also suffered a sharper slowdown than America.
Only Japan among large OECD economies fared better than America, experiencing “only” a 7.8% decline in its economy in the second quarter. Germany roughly matched U.S. losses.
But America’s unemployment rate, which peaked at 14.7% in April and remained at 10.2% in July, has far exceeded that of other major developed economies.
Ironically, China, hit with COVID in late 2019, is doing better than most countries. After shrinking nearly 7% in the first quarter of this year, its economy bounced back and grew a reported 3.2% in the April–June period. China’s exports also have surged recently, in part because manufacturers in so many other countries remain at reduced levels of production due to COVID shutdowns and supply interruptions.
And despite hopeful signs that Europe’s economy might be recovering in the third quarter, the most recent indicators of business activity suggest the rebound is stalling as COVID cases resume an upward trend.
What does all this portend for the future?
There’s a lot of truth in the saying, “We’re all in the same boat.” The collective global slowdown will make it harder for all economies to pull out of their current depression-like conditions. No single economy can act as an “engine,” pulling other economies up with it via the many trade and financial linkages forged between countries in the decades since World War II.
Despite unprecedented levels of stimulus from governments and central banks, strong headwinds still confront our economies in America and abroad. That means recovery from this unprecedented downturn likely will take much longer than initially hoped for as the COVID crisis took hold.
The U.S. Labor Department’s latest figures show more than 27 million Americans are still receiving unemployment benefits. Many of the jobs temporarily lost in recent months are likely to become permanent losses.
And while Montana’s unemployment rate, at 6.4% in July, is lower than the national level, Montana’s economy is hitched to the national economy and therefore will also be slow to rebound.
In the meantime, our nation’s stock markets experienced the best August in 30 years and erased all of this year’s losses. That’s good news for investors, but it offers no solace to the many unemployed men and women who face bleak prospects in the months ahead.
Joanna Shelton was Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris; held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C.; and has taught at the University of Montana.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.