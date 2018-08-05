A wise person once told me, “Keep your eye on the big picture.”
For weeks, our attention has been riveted by the near-daily twists and turns of President Donald Trump’s escalating trade battles with all of America’s major trading partners.
So let’s focus on legislation being drafted by Republicans in Congress that promises to deepen our trade deficit and worsen our fiscal health.
I refer to it as “Tax Cuts: the Sequel.”
As I predicted in a previous column, members of Congress are now working to make tax cuts for individuals and small businesses permanent — having declined to do so before in a sleight-of-hand move to mask the true size of fiscal deficits that would result from last year’s tax cuts.
When explaining this new initiative, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said, “You know, there are goofy budget rules in Washington, so we were able to make the corporate rates permanent because we had to get competitive. Now, this makes the family and the small business rate cuts permanent as well.”
Those “goofy budget rules” — which Congress itself wrote and adopted — aim to prevent Congress from busting the budget through deficit spending. But Congress just can’t seem to help itself, particularly in an election year.
The Trump Administration had predicted that the 2017 tax cuts would pay for themselves through faster economic growth.
While the tax cuts and increased deficit spending have indeed spurred faster growth — at least in the short term — corporate tax revenues have fallen to their lowest level in 75 years as a share of the economy. The result? Bigger deficits.
The White House budget office reported recently that, “The deficit has been revised to $1.1 trillion,” up from its February estimate of $890 billion. Other experts project even larger deficits.
What do fiscal deficits and tax cuts have to do with Trump’s ongoing battles over trade?
Just this: in order to finance our federal budget deficits and other consumption and investment spending, America borrows money from abroad to supplement our insufficient savings pool.
And what flows in — in the form of overseas borrowing — must flow out, in the form of a trade deficit. Economists refer to this as “the balance of payments.”
Because the balance of payments always balances, reducing our budget deficit and associated foreign borrowing would reduce our trade deficit. Trump’s economic advisers surely know this, even if the president himself does not.
What’s more, faster growth and higher interest rates have pushed the dollar to higher levels against other currencies, which hurts America’s exports and encourages cheaper imports — with further negative effects on our trade deficit.
If all this sounds complicated, that’s because it is. And waving a magic wand and eliminating all foreign trade barriers won’t make our trade deficit disappear.
That’s not to say that unfair trade practices, export subsidies and high tariffs aren’t a problem. Those practices do affect how our country-by-country trade patterns and deficits evolve. China is a particularly egregious offender.
But just as foreign tariffs and other barriers against U.S. exports hurt American firms, workers, farmers and ranchers, those groups are now being hurt by the wide-ranging tariffs the president is putting on imports. Consumers will begin to feel the pinch, too, as prices for household goods and staples begin to rise.
To those politicians and pundits who confidently assure us our trade wars will soon end with America triumphant, let me offer a word of caution.
Despite Trump’s recent oral agreement with the European Commission president, any trade deal with Europe will take months of painstaking negotiation to reach a final settlement, if one is possible.
Consider this: the 25 percent tariff America currently charges on imported light trucks stems from an unresolved trade conflict with Europe in the 1960s. And we’re still hitting a variety of European exports with high tariffs due to Europe’s long-standing refusal to import our hormone-treated beef.
Moreover, when President Richard Nixon slapped an export embargo on U.S. soybean exports in the 1970s, we lost export markets to new competitors in Brazil and elsewhere.
Once we lose markets in other countries, it can take decades to recover them.
Right now, we have a bad mix of fiscal profligacy and protectionist trade barriers. To this I offer the following prediction: these chickens will surely come home to roost, and not to America’s benefit.