Getting Ahead: Specialist joins Stockman Bank; United Way selects officers

New associates

Chris Laslovich has joined Stockman Bank as a business development specialist for the Missoula market. His responsibilities include developing client relationships, sourcing new business, and promoting Stockman Bank through civic involvement. Laslovich will assist in delivery of bank services to provide the highest level of customer experience. Laslovich is a graduate of the University of Montana with a bachelor of arts in political science. He most recently worked as the policy assistant and director of public engagement for Gov. Steve Bullock. His office is located at 321 W. Broadway and he can be reached at 258-1386.

Elected

Rebekah DuBois, sales executive, personal insurance at PayneWest Insurance; Gwen Landquist, director of brand & communication at Clearwater Credit Union; Randy Riley, Montana district manager and a vice president of Wells Fargo; and Holly Truitt, owner of Holly Truitt Consulting, were elected recently to three-years terms on the United Way of Missoula County board of directors. United Way’s board of directors has elected the following officers for 2020-2021: president, Melissa Matassa-Stone, P.E., senior project engineer, WGM Group; vice president, Mike Nugent, managing broker at Berkshire Hathaway Montana Properties; and treasurer Randy Riley, district manager and vice president of Wells Fargo. The officers, along with United Way chief executive officer Susan Hay Patrick and past president Dwight Schulte, attorney, Schulte Law Firm, comprise the Executive Committee. United Way’s mission is to build a better community for all by improving education, financial stability and health.