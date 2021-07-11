Getting Ahead

New associates

Aspen McHugh , DPT joined Alpine Physical Therapy as a physical therapist. McHugh received her bachelor's degree in sports science from Northern Michigan University in 2015 and her doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Montana in 2018. Her clinical interests include sports rehabilitation, specifically with swimming and running athletes.

Elected

Morrison-Maierle, a multi-disciplinary engineering and surveying consulting firm, with 12 office locations through four western states, announced its Board of Directors for the 2021–2022 term. The Board includes Arian Bloomfield, Buildings Market Group Leader based out of the Missoula; Debbie Johnston, Industrial Market Group Leader based in the Missoula; Jon Carlson, independent director serving as CEO of Braun Intertec Corporation; Julie Shiflett, independent director serving as the Chief Financial Officer of the RLH Corporation; Kurt Keith, Chief Client Services Officer based in the Bozeman; Randy Bomar, Wyoming Operations Manager based out of Sheridan, Wyoming; Ryan Jones, Kalispell Operations Manager.