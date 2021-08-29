Getting Ahead

New associates
Kris Bird has joined ALLWEST as a project assistant, based in the firm’s Missoula office. Bird previously worked for Missoula Property Management as a maintenance coordinator and before that she worked at S&K Global Solutions as a project manager.
Andrew Warren has joined ALLWEST as engineering services manager, based in the firm’s Missoula office. Warren graduated from South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science degree in geotechnical engineering. He previously worked at Tetra Tech as a geotechnical engineer.
The following are new associates with Missoula Aging Services. Ria Overholt is the volunteer services program manager. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Montana-Western. She has over 17 years of leadership and program management experience and specialized in working with families and youth in Ravalli County. Helen Hanson has joined the Call Center. She has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Boston University. She is a longtime volunteer for MAS, as well as a senior companion. Andrew Vipperman is the new home modification coordinator. He has a background in case management and is a business owner specializing in home remodel and construction. Aurelia Zeek joined the PCA. Zeek is a Licensed Certified Nursing Assistant and holds her CPR and First Aid Certifications. Kristina Degele is a new Customer Service Representative. She worked for many years as a Special Education Paraeducator at Bonner School District and is Mandt System certified. Coleen Devlin served as a senior companion for the last several years and is now the newest member of the PCA team. She received additional training for caregivers through the MSU Extension Center & the Powerful Tools for Caregivers course as well as Hospice Volunteer Training. Beverly Guest joined the PCA team in August. She has a bachelor of science degree in social work from the University of Montana. She has experience in case management and caregiving.
James Gertner has been hired as sound editor and Cody Root has been cast for the feature film "Eye For Eye" that is being produced in and around Missoula by Wolfpack Productions.
Recognition
Inimmune Corporation, a biotechnology company located in Missoula, was awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award of $598,808 from the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The contract will fund early discovery research efforts at Inimmune to develop new synthetic adjuvants which can be produced as single chemical entities on large scale, with high potency, low toxicity, and increased chemical stability.
Montana Public Radio has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust (OBT) to expand news coverage across western and central Montana over the next two years. MTPR will soon add news reporters in Butte and Great Falls.