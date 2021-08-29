Getting Ahead

New associates

The following are new associates with Missoula Aging Services. Ria Overholt is the volunteer services program manager. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Montana-Western. She has over 17 years of leadership and program management experience and specialized in working with families and youth in Ravalli County. Helen Hanson has joined the Call Center. She has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Boston University. She is a longtime volunteer for MAS, as well as a senior companion. Andrew Vipperman is the new home modification coordinator. He has a background in case management and is a business owner specializing in home remodel and construction. Aurelia Zeek joined the PCA. Zeek is a Licensed Certified Nursing Assistant and holds her CPR and First Aid Certifications. Kristina Degele is a new Customer Service Representative. She worked for many years as a Special Education Paraeducator at Bonner School District and is Mandt System certified. Coleen Devlin served as a senior companion for the last several years and is now the newest member of the PCA team. She received additional training for caregivers through the MSU Extension Center & the Powerful Tools for Caregivers course as well as Hospice Volunteer Training. Beverly Guest joined the PCA team in August. She has a bachelor of science degree in social work from the University of Montana. She has experience in case management and caregiving.