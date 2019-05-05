New associates
John Lavey has joined Morrison-Maierle as its new Director of Strategic Marketing. He succeeds Jason Mercer, PE, who held the position for six years and will continue as Morrison-Maierle’s Water/Wastewater Market Group Leader. Lavey steps into the position from Community Builders, a nonprofit consulting organization where he served as the Communications Director and filled a leadership role in the organization’s operations and business management. He also has a background as a professional land use planner and began working for the Ravalli County Planning Department in 2005 and was named the Planning Director in 2008. He served as a land use planner and communications producer for the Sonoran Institute from 2011 until 2015. He received his degree in Environmental Studies from Boise State University with an emphasis in technical communications. As Director of Strategic Marketing, Lavey will lead the development of a Lead Generation Marketing approach, helping to position Morrison-Maierle’s technical staff as visible experts in the engineering field. He will be based in Morrison-Maierle’s Missoula office, though will be focused on marketing efforts across the company’s 12 different offices locations throughout Montana, Wyoming, Washington and Arizona.
Jami Woodman has joined ERA Lambros Real Estate as a sales associate in the Missoula office. Prior to her career in real estate, Woodman worked as a court reporter for 23 years. She can assist whether you are looking for a first home, second home, dream home or a farm or ranch. Woodman can be reached by phone at 406-539-1955 or by email at jami@eralambros.com.
Kali Cook has joined A&E Architects, an established design firm with offices located in Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell, Montana, and Seattle, Washington, as Office Coordinator. She holds a bachelor of arts in communications, with a minor in Japanese, from Villanova University. Cook brings experience in executive support and organization, astute in overseeing office logistics, coordinating complex schedules and facilitating efficient communication.
Levi Thane has joined A&E as an architect. Thane holds a bachelor of architecture, with a minor in business, from the University of Oregon. He brings project management experience, including all design capacities from initial planning and programming to completed construction. Additionally, he is skilled in jurisdictional permitting, land use and design review processes.
Melinda Barnes, RN, BSN has joined Northwest Plastic Surgery Associates, PLLC. Barnes has more than 30 years experience in the beauty and health industry with a focus on aesthetics for the past 12 years. She is an experienced, professional nurse educator and injector and skilled in many areas, most especially (but not limited to) neurotoxins, fillers, PRP, laser therapy and hydration therapy. This background allows her to excel at hands-on training to large numbers of medical professionals. She also provides a one-on-one experience for all on- and off-label techniques with these therapies.
Promotions
Jason Mercer will move to full-time Water/Wastewater Market Group Leader. Mercer served dual roles for Morrison-Maierle from 2014 to 2019 as both the Chief Marketing Officer and the leader of the Water/Wastewater Market Group. Mercer received a B.S. in Civil Engineering at North Dakota State University and came to Morrison-Maierle as an engineering intern in 1997. A professional engineer, his move to full-time Water/Wastewater Market Group Leader will allow him to focus his efforts on client service, business development and in helping communities solve their water and wastewater challenges. As Market Group Leader, Mercer will oversee a multi-disciplinary team of engineers across the company’s 12 different offices locations. The shift will also allow him to practice engineering on a full-time basis.