Getting Ahead

New associates

Dr. Camilla Petersen has joined Community Medical Center’s Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Center as the new medical director. She specializes in healing chronic non-healing wounds and diabetic wounds, limb preservation and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. As a family medicine physician and hospitalist, she has cared for patients in Montana, Alaska and New Zealand and recently completed a 40-hour training course from the American College of Hyperbaric Medicine. She is board-certified by the American Academy of Family Physicians and the North American Board of Naturopathic Examiners. Additionally, she is certified in Advanced Diving and Hyperbaric Medicine with Chamber Operations. Dr. Petersen received her medical doctor from Saba University School of Medicine in Saba, Netherlands-Antilles. Call 406-327-4514.

Promotions

Jennifer Bailey has been promoted to Laboratory Manager at Community Medical Center. Bailey joined the hospital in 2005 after completing her Cytology Certification at the University of North Dakota. Her career at Community started in diagnostics and has transitioned to leadership through management of the anatomic pathology laboratory and the outpatient laboratory. She also as been responsible for centralizing our COVID testing capabilities and bolstering testing supplies throughout the the pandemic. In addition to supporting hospital testing capabilities, she also worked with numerous government and community organizations to provide COVID-19 testing so essential workers could return to work serving our community. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Montana and is currently seeking a master's degree in public health (MPH) and master’s degree in public administration (MPA) from the University of Montana.