Getting Ahead

New associates
Dr. Camilla Petersen has joined Community Medical Center’s Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Center as the new medical director. She specializes in healing chronic non-healing wounds and diabetic wounds, limb preservation and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. As a family medicine physician and hospitalist, she has cared for patients in Montana, Alaska and New Zealand and recently completed a 40-hour training course from the American College of Hyperbaric Medicine. She is board-certified by the American Academy of Family Physicians and the North American Board of Naturopathic Examiners. Additionally, she is certified in Advanced Diving and Hyperbaric Medicine with Chamber Operations. Dr. Petersen received her medical doctor from Saba University School of Medicine in Saba, Netherlands-Antilles. Call 406-327-4514.
Luke Rumage has joined A&E Design's design staff in the Kalispell office. A&E Design is a multidisciplinary design studio serving a variety of market sectors. Rumage is a recent Virginia Tech graduate with a master's degree in architecture. He brings his problem-solving skills and emphasis on collaboration to A&E Design and its clients.
Promotions
Jennifer Bailey has been promoted to Laboratory Manager at Community Medical Center. Bailey joined the hospital in 2005 after completing her Cytology Certification at the University of North Dakota. Her career at Community started in diagnostics and has transitioned to leadership through management of the anatomic pathology laboratory and the outpatient laboratory. She also as been responsible for centralizing our COVID testing capabilities and bolstering testing supplies throughout the the pandemic. In addition to supporting hospital testing capabilities, she also worked with numerous government and community organizations to provide COVID-19 testing so essential workers could return to work serving our community. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Montana and is currently seeking a master's degree in public health (MPH) and master’s degree in public administration (MPA) from the University of Montana.
Appointed
Dr. James McKay has been appointed to the Downtown Business Improvement District Board of Trustees as a representative from Zone 2. McKay replaces Kirk Bodlovic, who recently completed a four-year term on the board. McKay serves as the chief medical officer for Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula and the Providence Medical Group. Prior to his appointment at St. Pat’s, he worked at Missoula Radiology for nearly 18 years. He earned his M.D. from Dartmouth College and holds a B.A. from UC Santa Barbara. Prior to medical school, he worked as a smokejumper for the U.S. Forest Service here in Missoula.
Elected
United Way of Missoula County elected the following to its board of directors. Elise M. Guest, director of curriculum and instruction at Missoula County Public Schools; Robert Hamilton, executive director, Human Resources, Education & Employee Health at Community Medical Center/LifePoint Health; Murray Pierce, program director of Missoula Youth Court’s Community Supervision Programs and special assistant to the Vice Provost for Student Success at the University of Montana; Katie Stevens, MAI-designated commercial real estate appraiser at Stevens & Co.; and Dan White, store leader of the new Missoula Scheels store, were elected recently to first terms (2021-24) on United Way of Missoula County's board of directors. Yvette Heintz, Yvette Heintz Psychotherapy; Karen Myers, Providence Montana; and Martin Rogers, Worden Thane P.C. were elected to a second term. They join board members Rebekah DuBois; Gwen Landquist, Clearwater Credit Union; Melissa Matassa-Stone, WGM Group; Mike Nugent, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties; Todd Rahr, Grizzly Sports Properties; Randy Riley, Wells Fargo; Jim Strauss, Missoulian; Holly Truitt, Holly Truitt Consulting; and Jason Williams, Blackfoot Communications. United Way officers for 2021-22 are Nugent, president; Riley, vice president; Landquist, secretary/treasurer, Matassa Stone, immediate past president. The officers and United Way chief executive officer Susan Hay Patrick constitute the United Way executive committee.
Honored for their service on the United Way board were outgoing board members Beth Burman Frazee, MCT Inc, Dwight Schulte, Schulte Law Firm; and Mark Thane, current member of the Montana House of Representatives and former superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools.
Melissa Matassa-Stone, co-CEO at WGM Group, received United Way of Missoula County’s Sue Talbot Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service.