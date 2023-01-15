Getting Ahead

New Associates

Lindsey Beck, board-certified, fellowship-trained physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, has joined the Missoula Bone and Joint team. Beck specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of various pain conditions. Her goal is to utilize specialized interventional techniques, physical therapy, medications, massage, acupuncture, cognitive behavioral therapy and other methods to help patients regain function, and greatly decrease or eliminate pain.

Nicholas Beck, board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, has joined the Missoula Bone and Joint team. He has a sub-specialty certificate in orthopedic surgery of the hand. Beck specializes in all injuries and conditions of the upper extremity, which includes nerve entrapment such as carpal tunnel, trigger finger, upper extremity trauma reconstruction, painful arthritis, fractures and lacerations. Beck likes to work alongside his patients to improve their functions so they can get back to work and the recreational activities they enjoy.

Promotions

Kayla Mascari joined Bank of Montana’s team in February 2020 as a financial and investment banking analyst and recently received a promotion to vice president. Mascari’s expertise ranges from accounting to commercial credit underwriting to loan processing. She has a remarkable knack for research and has been a tremendous resource for our team. In addition to working full-time, Mascari also coaches her daughter’s soccer team, helps out with her son’s mountain bike club, is a board member of the Healthy Acres Communities Foundation, is the executive director of the Western Mortgagee Advisory Council board, received her MAP Underwriter training certification, is a 2022 Chicago Marathon finisher, and just became a CPA.

Elections

Humanities Montana, the nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and one of 56 independent councils across the United States, installed the following new officers: board chair David J. Dietrich, Billings’ resident and owner of Dietrich & Associates, P.C., and vice chair Jamie Doggett, a rancher from the White Sulphur Springs area. The statewide organization also welcomed new board members: David Allan Cates, the author of five novels, a collection of short stories and two collections of poetry based in Missoula; Ray Ekness, the director of the University of Montana Broadcast Media Center overseeing Montana Public Radio and Montana PBS-Missoula; Arian Randall, deputy forest archaeologist on the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest based in Montana City; W. Clark Whitehorn, the executive editor for Bison Books based in Helena; Jeremy Carl, a resident of Gallatin County and a senior fellow at the Claremont Institute; and Mary Hernandez, the director of the Institute for Peace Studies at Rocky Mountain College based in Billings. Humanities Montana’s full list of board members is listed at humanitiesmontana.org/our-team.