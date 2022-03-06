Getting Ahead

New Associates

Jonathan Hesla joined the Missoula Aging Services staff as part of the PCA team in November 2021 to care for clients out of the agency’s Seeley/Swan office. Jon has a background in sales, customer service and care-giving. In his former positions, Jon provided personal care services to people with disabilities and assisted them to achieve independence. He is medication certified and holds CPR and first aid certification as well.

Missoula Aging Services welcomed Chris Larson in January 2022 as veteran directed care coordinator. Originally from Billings, Chris went on to the University of Montana where he obtained a bachelor's degree in psychology. He previously worked for the state as a social worker for both Child and Family Services and Adult Protective Services. Chris knows the challenges that people sometimes face when they are trying to meet their basic needs, and he is motivated and excited to help support the Missoula community with Missoula Aging Services.

Michael Ryan joined Missoula Aging Services in December 2021 as a customer service representative. He brings six years of experience working for an in-home health care company that taught him the importance of people being able to stay in their homes while receiving the assistance they need. Michael has dedicated the past two years helping older adults at The Village Senior Residence providing compassionate care. He is committed to bringing the best service possible to Missoula Aging Services clients every day.

Jennifer Schultz joined Missoula Aging Services as communications coordinator in November 2021. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology and minor in sociology from the University of Montana. Jennifer brings over 15 years of experience copy writing and editing for a national corporation and has served for six years as vice-chair of the Lolo Community Council. She understands the importance of community outreach and messaging and is excited to put her skills to work for the agency.

Missoula Aging Services welcomed Melissa Thompson in November 2021 as customer service manager. A University of Montana graduate with a bachelor's degree in sociology with an emphasis in criminology and rural and environmental change, Melissa also brings 17 years experience in local social and human services and management. She is a staunch advocate for those in need, especially with marginalized and vulnerable populations in our community.

Brandon Dewey joined the staff at the Downtown Missoula Partnership as a program director and is responsible for the Heritage Missoula Programming. Dewey comes to Missoula from the Bitterroot Valley, where he served in several different staff roles for the Town of Stevensville for 10 years. He was elected to public office and served as mayor of Stevensville from 2018-2021. His community involvement includes service in community organizations like the Stevensville Main Street Association where he has served as a board member since 2012.

Gretchen Sutherland joined the Downtown Missoula Partnership as their membership and events director, focusing mainly on the Missoula Downtown Association Membership Program. She will manage the Out to Lunch Summer Series, Parade of Lights, and components of River City Roots Fest. A native of Northwest Ohio, Sutherland moved to Missoula in 2008. She has a bachelor's degree in wildlife biology from the University of Findlay (Findlay, Ohio). She spent the last 10 years working for Missoula Parks and Recreation, running both youth and sports programs. She also spent seven seasons working up at Montana Snowbowl. She has a love for the community and is excited to take on a new role in community development and engagement.

Elections

Lisa Sheppard has been named the new CEO of Missoula Aging Services and began serving in this capacity on March 1, 2022. With more than two decades of leadership experience in the aging and disability fields, she has extensive knowledge of long-term care systems and expertise in organizational management, including strategic planning, financial oversight, program development and improvement and stakeholder relations. Prior to accepting the position as CEO of Missoula Aging Services, Lisa served for nine years as the director of the Flathead County Agency on Aging, overseeing all operations, including Meals on Wheels, in-home services and information and benefits assistance to older adults.

Promotions

Drew Goss has been promoted to consumer lender in Missoula at Stockman Bank. His responsibilities include administering installment loans, lines of credit and home equity loan portfolios, along with assisting clients with their financial needs. A Missoula native, Goss earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from The University of Montana. He joined Stockman Bank in 2018 as a loan assistant and has been an asset to the growing Missoula team. His office is located at 3615 Brooks Street and he may be reached at 406-258-1395.

Jessica Neuman has been promoted to managing director of Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. in Missoula. Her responsibilities include expanding new business development opportunities, implementing the company strategy, client service relationship management, and employee coaching and supervision. A Montana native, Neuman earned her degree in business, with a concentration of finance and marketing from the University of Montana. She is active in the community serving on the Board of Directors as Treasurer for MCT, Inc., a Board Member of the Grizzly Scholarship Association Missoula Chapter and Board Member and Treasurer for North Bitterroot Little League. Neuman brings over 20 years of financial industry experience to the position. She holds the Investment Adviser Certified Compliance Professional (IACCP®) designation. Neuman is located at 321 West Broadway and may be reached at 406-258-1451.

