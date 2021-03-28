Getting Ahead

New associates

Pediatric Pulmonologist, Dr. Deborah Liptzin, has joined Community Children’s - Pediatric Pulmonology, Allergy & Immunology in Missoula. Dr. Liptzin works with infants to young adults to evaluate, treat and monitor children with breathing problems including asthma, chronic cough, shortness of breath, recurrent respiratory infections and chronic lung disease of prematurity. She also provides care to pediatric patients with tracheostomies and home ventilation. Dr. Liptzin received her medical degree from University of Massachusetts Medical School, pediatric residency from the University of Pittsburgh / Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and pediatric pulmonology fellowship from University of Colorado School of Medicine/Children’s Hospital Colorado. Her office is located on the Community Medical Center campus in Missoula. Call 406-327-3819 or CommunityChildrens.org.

Taryn Miller joined Bank of Montana’s team in March 2020 as a Financial and Investment Banking Analyst. As a recent graduate from University of Montana, Miller utilizes her bachelor’s degree in economics and her analytical expertise to help underwrite complex commercial and residential loans.

Architects Lincoln Murphy and Quinton Gangle joined the team at A&E Design. New to the firm’s Kalispell office, Murphy graduated from the University of Utah with a Master of Architecture and a Certificate in Urban Design in 2017. He has worked on large-scale projects, like the Provo City Airport. Gangle, a Missoula-area native who moved to Bozeman to pursue a Master of Architecture at MSU, joins the firm’s Bozeman office.

