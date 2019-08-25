New associates
Jessica M. DeMarois, JD, LLM has joined Goodrich & Reely PLLC as an associate attorney. DeMarois graduated with high honors from the University of Montana Davidson Honors College and received her juris doctorate from the University of Montana School of Law and a master’s degree in tax law from the University of Washington. Prior to returning to Missoula, DeMarois practiced in Seattle and Helena. Practice areas include tax, estate planning, business transactions and liquor licensing. She can be reached at 406-541-9700 or jess@goodrichreely.com.
Mark Munro has joined the law firm of Goodrich & Reely, PLLC as an attorney in the firm’s Missoula office. Munro has 22 years of experience as a tax and business lawyer. Prior to joining Goodrich & Reely he was a partner with Garlington, Lohn & Robinson, PLLP in Missoula. He previously worked for large law firms in Seattle and New York and taught tax law at the University of Washington School of Law. He received his JD and an LLM in tax law from the New York University School of Law. He can be reached at 406-541-9700 or mark@goodrichreely.com.
Dr. Robert Frost and Dr. Tyson Finlinson have joined the professional subspecialty radiology team at Inland Imaging Montana. Frost joins after completing his Abdominal Imaging Fellowship at the University of Colorado where he was also an instructor. He was previously a clinical instructor at Michigan State University and is a member of numerous professional radiology societies. Dr. Tyson Finlinson joins after completing his Abdominal Imaging Fellowship at the University of Utah. He completed his Diagnostic Radiology Residency along with a Thoracic Imaging mini-Fellowship at the University of Missouri, Kansas City.
Certification
Michelle M. Bryant, a Financial Planning Specialist with Granite Peak Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. in Missoula obtained the Certified Financial Planner certification. Bryant successfully completed the requirements that include course work and a series of examinations covering financial planning, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning. Bryant graduated from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs with an M.B.A. in business as well as a B.S. in finance and marketing also from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Cassandra J. Hemphill, Ph.D., Professional Development Manager, International Association for Public Participation (IAP2), has been awarded the Certified Mediator designation (CM) by the Montana Mediation Association (MtMA). The CM designation is only awarded after successful completion of an advanced curriculum that includes a significant attainment of qualifying experience. MtMA certified mediators are recognized experts in dispute resolution arising in business, employment, housing, finance, real estate, neighborhood associations, construction, agriculture, education, small claims, and other areas where conflicts arise. Visit mtmediation.org.